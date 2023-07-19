Equities TSLA US88160R1014
|279.20 USD
|-4.14%
|+7.08%
|+136.45%
|TESLA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call
|TESLA'S MUSK SAYS MAKES SENSE TO SACRIFICE MARGINS IN FAVOR OF M…
Transcript : Tesla, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presenter SpeechMartin Viecha (Executives)Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's Second Quarter 2023 Q&A...
Tesla, Inc. designs, builds, and sells electric vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of automotive vehicles (82.5%); - services (7.5%): primarily maintenance and repair services. The group also develops sale of power train assembly components for electric vehicles activity; - sale of energy generation and storage (4.8%); - automotive leasing (3%); - automotive credits (2.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 7 production sites located in the United States (5), in China and in Germany. net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.8%), China (22.3%) and other (27.9%).
2023-10-17 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
38
Last Close Price
291.26USD
Average target price
226.93USD
Spread / Average Target
-22.09%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Electric (Alternative) Vehicles
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+136.45%
|930 B $
|+83.43%
|36 352 M $
|+34.73%
|23 192 M $
|+9.13%
|17 398 M $
|+6.15%
|15 999 M $
|+50.70%
|12 371 M $
|-13.75%
|9 897 M $
|+40.07%
|6 231 M $
|-7.43%
|2 244 M $
|+19.91%
|1 806 M $