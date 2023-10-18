Tesla, Inc.
Equities
TSLA
US88160R1014
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|232.19 USD
|-4.32%
|-7.72%
|+97.01%
|04:09am
|Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
|RE
|02:13am
|Tesla's Musk raises Cybertruck production concerns, reveals delivery date
|RE
Presenter SpeechElon Musk (Executives)[Audio Gap] ramp-up of new factories, and we be...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Tesla, Inc. designs, builds, and sells electric vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of automotive vehicles (82.5%); - services (7.5%): primarily maintenance and repair services. The group also develops sale of power train assembly components for electric vehicles activity; - sale of energy generation and storage (4.8%); - automotive leasing (3%); - automotive credits (2.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 7 production sites located in the United States (5), in China and in Germany. net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.8%), China (22.3%) and other (27.9%).
SectorAuto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-01-23 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
40
Last Close Price
242.68USD
Average target price
250.54USD
Spread / Average Target
+3.24%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+97.01%
|809 B $
|+60.54%
|33 474 M $
|-1.84%
|18 868 M $
|-18.87%
|15 172 M $
|-40.30%
|15 066 M $
|+38.83%
|13 268 M $
|-33.67%
|11 413 M $
|-50.09%
|5 866 M $
|+7.62%
|4 791 M $
|-6.99%
|2 207 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Tesla, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News
- Transcript : Tesla, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2023