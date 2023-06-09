Trending: General Motors EVs Gain Access to Tesla Chargers

10:00 ET -- General Motors is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The automaker said its future electric vehicles will use the same charging hardware as Tesla, a move aimed at giving GM owners more access to charging and further endorsing Tesla's charging-port technology as the industry standard. GM said Thursday that Tesla agreed to give GM customers access to 12,000 of Tesla's fast chargers, known as Superchargers, starting next year. Those GM drivers will need an adapter to use the chargers, because the GM vehicles use a different charge port. Starting in 2025, GM will start making EVs with the Tesla charge port instead. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

