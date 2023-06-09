Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:53:52 2023-06-09 am EDT
246.67 USD   +5.03%
10:43aTesla wants to sell AI apps under license
AQ
10:16aTrending: General Motors EVs Gain Access to Tesla Chargers
DJ
09:21aDpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY as of 09.06.2023 - 15.15 hrs.
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: General Motors EVs Gain Access to Tesla Chargers

06/09/2023 | 10:16am EDT
10:00 ET -- General Motors is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The automaker said its future electric vehicles will use the same charging hardware as Tesla, a move aimed at giving GM owners more access to charging and further endorsing Tesla's charging-port technology as the industry standard. GM said Thursday that Tesla agreed to give GM customers access to 12,000 of Tesla's fast chargers, known as Superchargers, starting next year. Those GM drivers will need an adapter to use the chargers, because the GM vehicles use a different charge port. Starting in 2025, GM will start making EVs with the Tesla charge port instead. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 1015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.57% 37.1585 Delayed Quote.7.67%
TESLA, INC. 6.47% 250.0801 Delayed Quote.90.66%
All news about TESLA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 744 B 744 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
EV / Sales 2024 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 234,86 $
Average target price 189,16 $
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.90.66%744 390
LI AUTO INC.56.96%31 375
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-23.77%13 198
NIO INC.-20.10%13 007
LUCID GROUP, INC.-8.05%12 604
XPENG INC.-14.89%7 283
