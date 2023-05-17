Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53:30 2023-05-17 pm EDT
173.52 USD   +4.20%
02:42pU.S. lawmakers want to bar automakers from eliminating AM radio in new vehicles
RE
02:38pTrending : Musk Teases New Tesla Models at Shareholders Meeting
DJ
02:21pA First And A Sign Of An Industry Under Pressure : Tesla launches advertising campaigns
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Trending : Musk Teases New Tesla Models at Shareholders Meeting

05/17/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:22 ET -- Tesla is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Chief Executive Elon Musk teased two new models at the company's shareholders meeting on Tuesday. While he didn't provide details, Musk said Tesla could produce more than five million units per year of the two models combined. Company executives previously outlined plans to introduce a vehicle that costs half as much to produce as the Model 3. Musk said is expecting a challenging year for the electric vehicle maker due to the effect of higher interest rates on consumers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1437ET

All news about TESLA, INC.
02:42pU.S. lawmakers want to bar automakers from eliminating AM radio in new vehicles
RE
02:38pTrending : Musk Teases New Tesla Models at Shareholders Meeting
DJ
02:21pA First And A Sign Of An Industry Un : Tesla launches advertising campaigns
AQ
02:00pSector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Wednesday Afternoon
MT
02:00pTesla's Potential Advertising Campaign Likely Bodes Well for Automaker, Wedbush Says
MT
12:39pWall St gains as Tesla, regional banks boost; optimism on debt talks
RE
12:29pTop Stories at Midday: Target Issues Soft Sales Guidance, Tesla's ..
MT
12:18pGlobal markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney...
MS
10:47aTesla Veteran Appointed as Senior Vice President of Car Subscription Company, Autonomy
AQ
10:18aLarge Cryptocurrencies Mixed As Ethereum Drops
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 528 B 528 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
EV / Sales 2024 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 166,52 $
Average target price 186,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.35.18%527 786
LI AUTO INC.46.86%29 276
NIO INC.-18.87%13 207
LUCID GROUP, INC.2.20%12 797
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.03%12 287
XPENG INC.-4.33%8 186
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer