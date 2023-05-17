Trending : Musk Teases New Tesla Models at Shareholders Meeting

14:22 ET -- Tesla is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Chief Executive Elon Musk teased two new models at the company's shareholders meeting on Tuesday. While he didn't provide details, Musk said Tesla could produce more than five million units per year of the two models combined. Company executives previously outlined plans to introduce a vehicle that costs half as much to produce as the Model 3. Musk said is expecting a challenging year for the electric vehicle maker due to the effect of higher interest rates on consumers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1437ET