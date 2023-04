14:00 ET -- Tesla Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Friday, the electric carmaker cut prices in the U.S. on its Model S and Model X vehicles by $5,000 each to $84,990 and $94,990, respectively, for the base models. The company also reduced the price on its Model 3 sedan and some Model Y crossovers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (patrick.chu@wsj.com)

