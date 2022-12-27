Trending : Tesla Shares Down After China Production Pause

14:32 ET -- Tesla Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares were down 8.4% to $112.73, on track for their seventh consecutive daily decline, after the company suspended car production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the beginning of a scheduled halt took place a day earlier than originally planned. The move follows a surge in Covid-19 cases in China and slower demand for Tesla vehicles. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

12-27-22 1447ET