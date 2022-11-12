Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Blue will probably "come back
end of next week", billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet
on Saturday.
Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue
check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts
mushroomed.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for
verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities,
journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option,
open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week
to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain
advertisers
Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription
option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared,
while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.
"To combat impersonation, we've added an 'Official' label to
some accounts," Twitter's support account - which has the
"official" tag - tweeted on Friday.
The label was originally introduced on Wednesday - but
"killed" by Musk just hours later.
On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned
that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic
downturn" if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset
falling advertising income, three people who saw the message
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)