Twitter Deal With Elon Musk Moving Foward as Planned, Won't Renegotiate Price, Bloomberg Reports

By Denny Jacob

--Twitter Inc executives told employees its deal with Elon Musk is moving forward as planned and it won't renegotiate the agreed-upon price of $54.20 a share, Bloomberg reported.

--Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's top lawyer and head of policy, told employees at an all-hands meeting that there is "no such thing as a deal being on hold," the report said, citing people who attended the meeting.

--Finance Chief Ned Segal told employees that company executives are still engaging with Mr. Musk and his team, and working with them "regularly" throughout the process, Bloomberg reported.

--Elon Musk recently said his planned acquisition of Twitter was temporarily on hold because of concerns about fake accounts.

