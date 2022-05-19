Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 03:16:27 pm EDT
713.82 USD   +0.56%
02:47pTesla investor calls for share buyback after Musk's Twitter deal hurts stocks
RE
02:45pWall Street mixed as Cisco sinks and Nvidia recovers
RE
02:11pTwitter Deal With Elon Musk Moving Foward as Planned, Won't Renegotiate Price, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
Twitter Deal With Elon Musk Moving Foward as Planned, Won't Renegotiate Price, Bloomberg Reports

05/19/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


--Twitter Inc executives told employees its deal with Elon Musk is moving forward as planned and it won't renegotiate the agreed-upon price of $54.20 a share, Bloomberg reported.

--Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's top lawyer and head of policy, told employees at an all-hands meeting that there is "no such thing as a deal being on hold," the report said, citing people who attended the meeting.

--Finance Chief Ned Segal told employees that company executives are still engaging with Mr. Musk and his team, and working with them "regularly" throughout the process, Bloomberg reported.

--Elon Musk recently said his planned acquisition of Twitter was temporarily on hold because of concerns about fake accounts.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-19/twitter-deal-is-proceeding-not-on-hold-executives-tell-staff?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=b0us4KbN


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1410ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 1.25% 718.2 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
TWITTER, INC. 3.12% 37.97 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 732 M - -
Net income 2022 12 673 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 735 B 735 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 709,81 $
Average target price 963,33 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-32.83%735 370
LUCID GROUP, INC.-54.38%28 954
NIO INC.-50.03%26 158
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-73.68%24 579
LI AUTO INC.-27.07%23 789
XPENG INC.-54.22%19 751