Twitter-Musk deal includes $1 billion termination fee - filing

April 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter Inc
a fee of $1 billion if the billionaire terminates his
$44 billion cash deal for the social media company, it said in a
filing on Tuesday.
One of the conditions for Musk's payment is if the deal
falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan
financing needed is not funded, the filing said.
Twitter said on Monday that Musk had secured $25.5 billion
of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a $21 billion
equity commitment.
Twitter, which is subject to "no-shop" restrictions, will
have to pay the same termination fee under specified
circumstances, the filing said.
The filing also disclosed that the deal could be terminated
if not closed by Oct. 24. The date could be extended for another
six months to meet certain closing conditions such as antitrust
and foreign investment clearances.
Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-car maker
Tesla Inc, clinched a deal to buy Twitter on Monday in
a transaction that will shift control of the social media
platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to
the world's richest person.
