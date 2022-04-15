Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
985.00 USD   -3.66%
12:45pTwitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk takeover
RE
07:22aTesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources
RE
06:05aInvestors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk takeover

04/15/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo

April 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer.

Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter- the micro-blogging platform that has become a global means of communication for individuals and world leaders - and it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

After his TED talk on Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote."

Under the plan, also known as a 'poison pill' strategy to resist a bid from a potential acquirer, the rights will become exercisable if anyone acquires ownership of 15% or more of Twitter's outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board.

The rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023, Twitter said.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:45pTwitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk takeover
RE
07:22aTesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources
RE
06:05aInvestors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow
RE
12:47aXpeng CEO warns China automakers face production suspensions in May
RE
12:15aNIO Gradually Resumes Production After COVID-19 Disruption
MT
04/14CATL to Partner With Indonesian State Companies on $6 Billion EV Battery Project
DJ
04/14Musk's Twitter play sparks concerns about distraction, stock sales at Tesla
RE
04/14Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
RE
04/14Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer -source
RE
04/14WARREN BUFFETT : Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 825 M - -
Net income 2022 10 947 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 111x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 018 B 1 018 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 985,00 $
Average target price 966,95 $
Spread / Average Target -1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-6.79%1 018 005
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-60.85%36 553
LUCID GROUP, INC.-44.78%34 735
NIO INC.-37.97%32 461
LI AUTO INC.-19.91%26 126
XPENG INC.-46.49%23 084