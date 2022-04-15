Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk takeover

April 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Friday adopted
a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself
from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash
takeover offer.
Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of
Twitter- the micro-blogging platform that has become a global
means of communication for individuals and world leaders - and
it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
After his TED talk on Thursday, Musk hinted at the
possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's
board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting:
"It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a
shareholder vote."
Under the plan, also known as a 'poison pill' strategy to
resist a bid from a potential acquirer, the rights will become
exercisable if anyone acquires ownership of 15% or more of
Twitter's outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved
by the Board.
The rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023, Twitter said.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis and Franklin Paul)