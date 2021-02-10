Twitter has thought about holding bitcoin, not decided yet - CNBC

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has thought about
whether to hold bitcoin on its balance sheet, but has not made
any changes yet, the social media platform's chief financial
officer, Ned Segal, told CNBC on Wednesday.
In an interview with CNBC, Segal said Twitter had considered
how it might pay vendors or employees using bitcoin, should they
ask to transact using the virtual currency.
"We might consider whether we would be transferring dollars
to bitcoin at the time of the transaction or if we wanted
bitcoin on our balance sheet ready to complete that
transaction," Segal said.
Segal's comments come a couple of days after billionaire
entrepreneur Elon Musk's Tesla Inc revealed the
automaker had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and
would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the
cryptocurrency shooting higher.
On General Motors Co's earnings call on Wednesday,
Chief Executive Mary Barra, responding to a question about
accepting bitcoin as payment for vehicles, said, "This is
something we'll monitor and we'll evaluate. If there's strong
customer demand for it in the future, there's nothing that
precludes us from doing that."
But unlike Musk, Barra said "We don't have any plans to
invest in bitcoin. Full stop there."
Shares of Twitter were up 11% on Tuesday after the company
beat Wall Street targets for quarterly sales and profit and
followed its social media peers to forecast a strong start to
2021 as ad spending rebounds from rock bottom.
Twitter top boss Jack Dorsey, who is also the chief
executive of payments firm Square Inc, is a known bitcoin
enthusiast and has said he believes the internet will have its
own native currency.
Square in October said it had purchased about 4,709 bitcoins
at an aggregate purchase price of $50 million.
