  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58 2022-10-18 pm EDT
218.87 USD   -0.22%
11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
Explainer-Parler: what is the social media app Kanye West is buying?
Twitter Freezes Employees Stock Accounts Ahead of Acquisition Deadline
Summary 
Summary

Twitter locks staff stock accounts in anticipation of deal - Bloomberg News

10/18/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has frozen equity award accounts for employees days ahead of the deadline to close its deal with Elon Musk, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, a sign that the social media firm hopes the deal will consummate.

The report sent Twitter shares up 1.8% at $51.6, still lower than Musk's offer price of $54.2 per share.

Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, and Twitter are directed by the Delaware court to close the $44 billion deal on Oct. 28. The deal was first announced in April.

The social media company updated its employee FAQ page this week to alert staff that they won't be able to access or trade shares from the Equity Award Center, according to the report.

The page said the change was done "in anticipation of the closing of the pending acquisition of Twitter by an entity controlled by Elon Musk," according to the report, citing two people familiar with the change. 

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk in May tried to walk away from the deal alleging that Twitter understated bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.

Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and said he will proceed with the deal on original terms, following which a judge halted the trial that was scheduled for this week.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 0.21% 219.62 Delayed Quote.-37.73%
TWITTER, INC. 1.90% 51.72 Delayed Quote.17.40%
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 454 M - -
Net income 2022 12 543 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 687 B 687 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
