    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
03:09 2022-12-22 pm EST
125.55 USD   -8.74%
03:07pUS probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
AQ
03:06pTesla, GM, Other Car Companies Face US Senate Inquiry Into Possible Links to Forced Labor
MT
02:29pWall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes
RE
Twitter seeks dismissal of disability bias lawsuit over job cuts

12/22/2022 | 02:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Twitter logo and Elon Musk silluete

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has asked a federal judge in California to toss out a proposed class action claiming the mandate by CEO Elon Musk that employees return to the office and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities.

Twitter's lawyers late Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the November lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs had not alleged that any of the company's actions were targeted at people with disabilities or had a disproportionate impact on them.

Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion and is also the CEO of Tesla. Hundreds more resigned after he asked staff "to be extremely hardcore" or quit.

The lawsuit claims Musk's ultimatum violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

The plaintiffs are a senior engineering manager who still works at Twitter and an engineer who says he was fired last month. They claim many Twitter employees with disabilities were forced to resign because they could not return to the office and meet Musk's demanding standards.

The company in Wednesday's filing said the current employee signed an agreement to arbitrate work-related legal disputes and asked to have his claims sent to arbitration.

The former employee, Dmitry Borodaenko, cannot represent a class of workers because he was fired before Musk asked employees to commit to longer hours, the company said.

A hearing is scheduled on Twitter's motion for April.

The lawsuit is one of four pending in the same court that stems from staff cuts at the company. The other cases accuse Twitter of not giving employees and contractors advance notice of the layoffs, failing to pay promised severance and disproportionately targeting women for job cuts.

Dozens of former Twitter employees filed complaints against the company this week in arbitration making similar claims.

Twitter has denied violating laws requiring advance notice of layoffs and has not responded to the other lawsuits.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Shumaker)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 132 M - -
Net income 2022 12 703 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 434 B 434 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
