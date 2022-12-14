Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:11 2022-12-14 pm EST
156.84 USD   -2.55%
04:00pWall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike
RE
03:30pTwitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
RE
02:00pTesla Profit Seen Under Pressure Amid Lower Prices, Goldman Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet

12/14/2022 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc suspended a bot account tracking its owner Elon Musk's private jet, the account's operator Jack Sweeney said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Twitter account tracked movements of Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.

Later in the day, Sweeney's Twitter account was also suspended.

Musk said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech "extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk".

Sweeney, a 20-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, who also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk's jet on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram, tweeted on Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, requested that the account be filtered and less visible to users.

Twitter and Sweeney did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In previous media interviews, Sweeney said he turned down a $5,000 offer from Musk in 2021 to shut down the bot account.

Separately, Twitter accounts tracking the jets of billionaire tech entrepreneurs Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have also been suspended. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Eva Mathews; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.69% 121.56 Delayed Quote.-64.28%
TESLA, INC. -2.01% 156.93 Delayed Quote.-54.31%
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:00pWall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike
RE
03:30pTwitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
RE
02:00pTesla Profit Seen Under Pressure Amid Lower Prices, Goldman Says
MT
01:28pTesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus
RE
01:05pTesla Shares Fall to 2-Year Low
DJ
12:52pWall Street rises as Fed's rate decision looms
RE
12:36pGlobal markets live: Apple, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Carlyle...
MS
11:58aGoldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Tesla to $235 From $305 as Global Demand Softens, Ma..
MT
11:56aTwitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
RE
10:52aJust a few hours left...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 334 M - -
Net income 2022 12 731 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 B 508 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 160,95 $
Average target price 277,02 $
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-54.31%508 240
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.30%22 987
NIO INC.-61.14%20 342
LI AUTO INC.-36.64%19 847
LUCID GROUP, INC.-79.00%13 427
XPENG INC.-79.52%8 887