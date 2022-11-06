Twitter to delay changes to check mark badges until after U.S. midterm elections - NYT

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Twitter is delaying the rollout of
verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month
service until after Tuesday's midterm elections, the New York
Times reported on Sunday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will decide
whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will
control Congress.
Changes to Twitter's verification process came a week
after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a $44
billion deal. On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's
App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification
marks.
Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including
employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of
safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this
week.
Reuters
reported
on Thursday that Musk has directed Twitter's teams to find
up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)