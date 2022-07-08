Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal

July 8 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of
Tesla and the world's richest person, said on Friday he
was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
because the social media company had breached multiple
provisions of the merger agreement.
Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor https://twitter.com/btaylor/status/1545526087089696768?s=20&t=7sx_IvK_zZkztdHdh8pwQQ,
said on the micro-blogging platform that the board planned to
pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.
"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction
on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk...," he wrote.
In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or
refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake
or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the
company's business performance.
"Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of
that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading
representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into
the Merger Agreement," the filing said.
Musk also said he was walking away because Twitter fired
high-ranking executives and one-third of the talent acquisition
team, breaching Twitter's obligation to "preserve substantially
intact the material components of its current business
organization."
LEGAL BATTLE
Musk's decision is likely to result in a protracted legal
tussle between the billionaire and the 16-year-old San
Francisco-based company.
Disputed mergers and acquisitions that land in Delaware
courts more often than not end up with the companies
re-negotiating deals or the acquirer paying the target a
settlement to walk away, rather than a judge ordering that a
transaction be completed. That is because target companies are
often keen to resolve the uncertainty around their future and
move on.
Twitter, however, is hoping that court proceedings will
start in a few weeks and be resolved in a few months, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
There is plenty of precedent for a deal renegotiation.
Several companies repriced agreed acquisitions when the COVID-19
pandemic broke out in 2020 and delivered a global economic
shock.
In one instance, French retailer LVMH threatened
to walk away from a deal with Tiffany & Co. The U.S. jewelry
retailer agreed to lower the acquisition price by $425 million
to $15.8 billion.
"I'd say Twitter is well-positioned legally to argue that it
provided him with all the necessary information and this is a
pretext to looking for any excuse to get out of the deal," said
Ann Lipton, associate dean for faculty research at Tulane Law
School.
Shares of Twitter were down 6% at $34.58 in extended
trading. That is 36% below https://tmsnrt.rs/3aoza2X the $54.20
per share Musk agreed to buy Twitter for in April.
Twitter's shares surged after Musk took a stake in the
company in early April, shielding it from a deep stock market
sell-off that slammed other social media platforms.
But after he agreed on April 25 to buy Twitter, the stock
within a matter of days began to fall as investors speculated
Musk might walk away from the deal. With its tumble after the
bell on Friday, Twitter was trading at its lowest since March.
The announcement is another twist in a will-he-won't-he saga
https://tmsnrt.rs/3ACFgY1 after Musk clinched the deal to
purchase Twitter in April but then put the buyout on hold until
the social media company proved that spam bots account for less
than 5% of its total users.
The contract calls for Musk to pay Twitter a $1 billion
break-up if he cannot complete the deal for reasons such as the
acquisition financing falling through or regulators blocking the
deal. The break-up fee would not be applicable, however, if Musk
terminates the deal on his own.
DIGITAL AD WOES
Musk's abandonment of the deal and Twitter's promise to
vigorously fight to complete it casts a pall of uncertainty over
the company's future and its stock price during a time when
worries about rising interest rates and a potential recession
have hammered Wall Street.
Shares of online advertising rivals Alphabet, Meta
Platforms, Snap and Pinterest have
seen their stocks tumble 45% on average in 2022, while Twitter's
stock has declined just 15% in that time, buoyed in recent
months by the Musk deal.
Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said Musk's filing was
bad news for Twitter.
"This is a disaster scenario for Twitter and its Board as
now the company will battle Musk in an elongated court battle to
recoup the deal and/or the breakup fee of $1 billion at a
minimum," he wrote in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Additional reporting by Chavi
Mehta and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Sheila Dang in Dallas; Dawn
Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Hyunjoo Jin and Katie Paul in San
Francisco; Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; David Shepardson
in Washington; and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Writing by
Anna Driver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)