TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/27 03:23:21 pm
586 USD   +2.09%
Summary 
All News

U.S. agency opens probe into 115k Tesla vehicles

11/27/2020 | 02:57pm EST
The U.S. government's auto safety regulator on Friday said it opened an investigation into around 115,000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue.

Under scrutiny arethe 2015-2017 Model S and 2016-2017 Model X vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - or NHTSA - said it received 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links.

The agency said three of the complaints were at highway speeds reported within the last three months.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla in February of 2017 issued a service bulletin that said some vehicles have QUOTE: "front fore links that may not meet Tesla strength specifications."

But in a blog post in June 2016, the electric car maker denied any safety defect in Model X or Model S suspensions. It DID mention however that the NHTSA had asked the company to informally provide it with information about the suspensions.

On Nov. 20, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Tesla in California over suspension issues - claiming Model S and X vehicles have defects that can result in components prematurely failing.


© Reuters 2020
