Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
285.43 USD   -0.92%
02:43pU.S BOARD : 'Unlawful' for Tesla to prevent employees from wearing union shirts
RE
01:22pHonda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in US
RE
01:05pMusk 'focused' on wide release of self-driving Teslas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S board: 'Unlawful' for Tesla to prevent employees from wearing union shirts

08/29/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday said it was unlawful for Tesla to prohibit employees from wearing shirts bearing union insignia.

In a 3-2 decision, the NLRB said that when companies interfere with employees' rights to display union insignia the employer "has the burden to establish special circumstances that make the rule necessary to maintain production or discipline. The majority then found that Tesla failed to establish special circumstances in this case."

The NLRB said some Tesla employees assembling EVs at its Fremont, California, plant wore shirts with union logos during a 2017 union organizing campaign.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC. -0.84% 7.63 Delayed Quote.-66.66%
TESLA, INC. -0.95% 285.53 Delayed Quote.-18.22%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:43pU.S BOARD : 'Unlawful' for Tesla to prevent employees from wearing union shirts
RE
01:22pHonda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in US
RE
01:05pMusk 'focused' on wide release of self-driving Teslas
RE
12:51pMusk Subpoenas Former Twitter Security Chief for Information on Bot Accounts
MT
12:17pWall Street hits fresh one-month lows on rate hike worries
RE
11:53aElon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security
RE
11:21aELON MUSK SUBPEONAS TWITTER BOT WHIS : Bloomberg
MT
11:18aElon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security
RE
10:33aWall Street extends losses on rate hike worries
RE
09:44aWall Street extends losses on rate hike worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 001 M - -
Net income 2022 12 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 903 B 903 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 288,09 $
Average target price 305,21 $
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-18.22%902 721
NIO INC.-37.12%32 917
LI AUTO INC.-5.61%29 530
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.03%29 419
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.32%27 166
XPENG INC.-62.41%16 288