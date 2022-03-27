Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. boost fines for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules in Tesla win

03/27/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traffic is seen on a highway ahead of the July 4th holiday, in New York

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reinstated higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements in recent years, a win for Tesla that could cost other automakers hundreds of millions of dollars or more, according to a document seen by Reuters.

President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in January 2021 delayed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements starting in the 2019 model year. NHTSA's final rule, which was viewed by Reuters, reinstates the higher penalties and boosts them further for the 2022 model year.

Automakers protested the 2016 penalty hike, warning it could boost industry costs by at least $1 billion annually. The hike is expected to cost Chrysler parent Stellantis, for instance, hundreds of millions of dollars.

The head of a trade group representing nearly all major automakers except Tesla said Sunday it would be a "better outcome" if the penalties "were invested in electric vehicles, batteries and charging infrastructure instead of disappearing into the general fund of the Treasury." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.15% 14.434 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.21% 14.442 Real-time Quote.-13.41%
TESLA, INC. -0.32% 1010.64 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:29pU.S. boost fines for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules in Tesla win
RE
04:28pNew higher penatlies are win for tesla, which argued lower fines…
RE
01:23pTesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports
RE
10:56aShanghai to lock down in two stages for testing as COVID cases spike
RE
12:50aELON MUSK : Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build a new social media platform
RE
03/25U.S. judge approves SEC payout from Elon Musk, Tesla settlements
RE
03/25U.S. FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas
RE
03/25Hertz Global Set to Benefit From Favorable Market Trends, Tigress Says
MT
03/25PUMP / DUMP #27 : This week's gainers and losers
03/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop Rises for Ninth Straigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 354 M - -
Net income 2022 10 893 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 114x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 045 B 1 045 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 010,64 $
Average target price 950,11 $
Spread / Average Target -5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.37%1 044 504
LUCID GROUP, INC.-33.88%41 596
NIO INC.-37.15%32 862
LI AUTO INC.-17.76%26 827
XPENG INC.-46.25%23 166
NIKOLA CORPORATION2.43%4 220