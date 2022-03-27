U.S. boost fines for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules in Tesla win

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reinstated higher
penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency
requirements in recent years, a win for Tesla that
could cost other automakers hundreds of millions of dollars or
more, according to a document seen by Reuters.
President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in
January 2021 delayed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled
penalties for automakers failing to meet Corporate Average Fuel
Economy (CAFE) requirements starting in the 2019 model year.
NHTSA's final rule, which was viewed by Reuters, reinstates the
higher penalties and boosts them further for the 2022 model
year.
Automakers protested the 2016 penalty hike, warning it could
boost industry costs by at least $1 billion annually. The hike
is expected to cost Chrysler parent Stellantis, for
instance, hundreds of millions of dollars.
The head of a trade group representing nearly all major
automakers except Tesla said Sunday it would be a "better
outcome" if the penalties "were invested in electric vehicles,
batteries and charging infrastructure instead of disappearing
into the general fund of the Treasury."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)