U.S. investigates 416,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking reports

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is opening a
formal investigation into 416,000 Tesla vehicles over reports of
unexpected brake activation tied to its driver assistance system
Autopilot.
The preliminary evaluation covers 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3
and Model Y vehicles in the United States after the agency
received 354 complaints about the issue over the past nine
months. NHTSA said the vehicles under review have a advanced
driver assistance system that Tesla calls Autopilot that allows
them to brake and steer automatically within its lanes.
NHTSA said: "Complainants report that the rapid deceleration
can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a
single drive cycle."
Earlier this month, NHTSA confirmed it was reviewing
consumer complaints that Tesla vehicles were activating the
brakes unnecessarily. A preliminary evaluation is the first
phase before NHTSA could issue a formal recall demand.
In May, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said dropping a
radar sensor from its partially automated driving system would
address the so-called "phantom braking" issue, which some Tesla
drivers have long complained about. Tesla, which disbanded its
media relations department, did not respond to a request for
comment.
Tesla has come under increasingly scrutiny from NHTSA, which
is investigating several issues and the electric vehicle
manufacturer has issued 10 recalls since October, including some
under pressure from the agency.
In November, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold
since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false
forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the
emergency brakes.
The recall was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23
to vehicles in its limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self
Driving (FSD) (Beta) population.
FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles
some driving tasks but Tesla and NHTSA say it does not make
vehicles autonomous.
The recall came after NHTSA in October asked Tesla why it
had not issued a recall to address software updates made to its
Autopilot driver-assistance system to improve the vehicles'
ability to detect emergency vehicles.
NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's
Autopilot system in 765,000 U.S. vehicles after a series of
crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.
