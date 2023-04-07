Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:47 2023-04-06 pm EDT
184.50 USD   -0.30%
05:27pU.S. opens safety probe into Tesla that struck student in North Carolina
RE
05:10pTesla again slashes price tag of some cars
AQ
02:16pTrending : Tesla Cuts Prices in U.S.
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. opens safety probe into Tesla that struck student in North Carolina

04/07/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The TESLA logo is seen outside a dealership in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. safety authorities said on Friday they are investigating whether an advanced driver assistance system was in use when a Tesla struck a 17-year-old student that exited a school bus in North Carolina.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it would open the special crash investigation into a incident in which 51-year-old driver of a 2022 Tesla Model Y in Halifax County on March 15 reportedly failed to stop for a school bus displaying warning lights and struck the student. The driver was charged in the incident, according to local media quoting North Carolina State Police.

NHTSA said Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of being in use in the North Carolina crash. State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 40 Tesla special crash investigations where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used with 20 crash deaths reported. The agency has ruled out Tesla Autopilot use in three other special crash investigations.

Autopilot enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention but Tesla says the feature requires "active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

Last month, NHTSA opened an investigation into a February fatal crash of a 2014 Tesla Model S involving a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California. The local fire department said a Tesla struck one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

In June, NHTSA upgraded to an engineering analysis its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with driver assistance system Autopilot that involves crashes with parked emergency vehicles including fire trucks. That step is necessary before the agency could demand a recall.

NHTSA is reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention. Previously, the agency said evidence suggested drivers in many crashes under review had complied with Tesla's alert strategy that seeks to compel driver attention, raising questions about its effectiveness.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:27pU.S. opens safety probe into Tesla that struck student in North Carolina
RE
05:10pTesla again slashes price tag of some cars
AQ
02:16pTrending : Tesla Cuts Prices in U.S.
DJ
02:01pTesla cuts prices on all models, 3rd cut this year
AQ
12:53pUsed U.S. electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group
RE
08:33aTesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part
RE
08:27aAudi launches regular operation for city fast chargers in Germany
DP
07:06aTesla Cuts Prices Again as It Seeks to Lure New Buyers
DJ
03:43aSouth Korea to offer $5.3 billion in financing to support battery investment in North A..
RE
01:17aToyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 478 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 587 B 587 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 185,06 $
Average target price 210,75 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.50.24%586 513
LI AUTO INC.16.03%23 123
NIO INC.-7.59%14 889
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.74%14 089
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-21.49%13 415
XPENG INC.3.22%8 796
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer