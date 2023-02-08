Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:26:37 2023-02-08 pm EST
201.50 USD   +0.10%
05:25pU.S. probe finds no evidence of Tesla Autopilot use in 2021 Texas crash
RE
02:55pRegulator says likely cause of Texas Tesla crash excess speed, driver impairment
RE
02:09pTesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. probe finds no evidence of Tesla Autopilot use in 2021 Texas crash

02/08/2023 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Tesla Model S electric car is charged by a Destination Charger at its dealership in Seoul

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. safety board said Wednesday found no evidence a Tesla Model S was operating on Autopilot during an April 2021 fatal crash, saying the probable cause was the driver's speeding, alcohol impairment and failure to control the vehicle.

Shortly after the accident in Spring, Texas, local police said they believed the crash occurred with no one in the driver's seat, raising questions about Tesla's driver-assistance systems and prompting widespread media coverage.

On Wednesday, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a review of the data showed "no use of the Autopilot system at any time during this ownership period of the vehicle, including the time frame up to the last transmitted timestamp on

April 17, 2021." It cited other evidence that suggested another advanced driver assistance system was not in use.

Tesla did not immediately comment.

The NTSB cited the driver's impairment from alcohol intoxication in combination with the effects of two sedating antihistamines.

The NTSB said "the available evidence suggests that the driver was seated in the driver's seat at the time of the crash and moved into the rear seat" and added "it was not possible to determine whether the doors were manually operational following the power loss." 

In October 2021, the NTSB said both the driver and passenger seats were occupied during the crash. The NTSB said "footage from the owner's home security camera shows the owner entering the car's driver's seat and the passenger entering the front passenger seat."

The crash killed the 59-year-old owner, William Varner, an anesthesiologist, and the passenger, aged 69, a short distance from Varner's home.

The Tesla traveled 550 feet (167.64 m) before departing the road on a curve, driving over the curb, and hitting a drainage culvert, a raised manhole, and a tree and catching fire, the NTSB said.

In the crash, Varner accelerated to 67 mph on a residential street with a 30-mile per hour speed limit. NTSB said testing confirmed "Autopilot feature could not have been engaged on the roadway where the crash occurred, due to the lack of lane markings."

NTSB said Tesla's assistance system Traffic Aware Cruise Control (TACC) was capable of being engaged but the "maximum speed possible on this roadway was approximately 30 mph.... This evidence indicated that TACC was not engaged during the crash trip."

The NTSB makes safety recommendations. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates vehicle safety and is also investigating the incident, did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:25pU.S. probe finds no evidence of Tesla Autopilot use in 2021 Texas crash
RE
02:55pRegulator says likely cause of Texas Tesla crash excess speed, driver impairment
RE
02:09pTesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022
RE
01:14pElon Musk to unveil Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' at first investor day
RE
10:19aYellen touts battery investments in Tennessee after Biden speech
RE
10:02aAuto Prices To Ease But Affordabilit : experts
AQ
08:23aElon Musk to unveil Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' at first investor day
RE
06:45aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Microsoft, Bed Bath & Be..
MT
04:18aChina car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
RE
04:17aChina Car Sales Slumped in January
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 623 B 623 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 196,81 $
Average target price 191,88 $
Spread / Average Target -2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.58.11%622 727
LI AUTO INC.24.80%24 872
LUCID GROUP, INC.69.40%21 144
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.9.71%18 336
NIO INC.12.00%18 045
XPENG INC.4.02%8 859