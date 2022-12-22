Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-12-22 pm EST
125.57 USD   -8.72%
03:07pUS probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
AQ
03:06pTesla, GM, Other Car Companies Face US Senate Inquiry Into Possible Links to Forced Labor
MT
02:29pWall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. safety agency probes two more Tesla crashes involving suspected driver assistance

12/22/2022 | 02:02pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has opened two new special investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems are suspected to have been in use.

The new crashes under investigation include an eight-vehicle crash on Nov. 24 on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco in which the driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S reported the Full-Self Driving feature had malfunctioned, according to a police report. The other recent crash involves a 2020 Model 3 in Ohio where a minor injury was reported.

In the Bay Bridge incident that led to two minor injuries, police said they were unable to determine if its "Full-Self Driving" system was activated.

Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 41 special crash investigations involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, including eight investigations in 2022. A total of 19 crash deaths have been reported in those Tesla-related investigations.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 special crash investigations annually into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously helped to develop safety rules on air bags.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. But Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems - and Musk's claims about them - face growing legal, regulatory and public scrutiny.

Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an add-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously. That complements its standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention.

In June, NHTSA upgraded its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot and involving crashes with parked emergency vehicles, a required step before it could seek a possible recall. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 132 M - -
Net income 2022 12 703 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 434 B 434 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 137,57 $
Average target price 255,68 $
Spread / Average Target 85,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-60.95%434 412
LI AUTO INC.-35.20%20 296
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-79.72%19 368
NIO INC.-63.35%19 185
LUCID GROUP, INC.-81.13%12 065
XPENG INC.-77.55%9 749