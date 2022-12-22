U.S. safety agency probes two more Tesla crashes involving suspected driver assistance

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has
opened two new special investigations into crashes involving
Tesla vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems
are suspected to have been in use.
The new crashes under investigation include an eight-vehicle
crash on Nov. 24 on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco in which the
driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S reported the Full-Self Driving
feature had malfunctioned, according to a police report. The
other recent crash involves a 2020 Model 3 in Ohio where a minor
injury was reported.
In the Bay Bridge incident that led to two minor
injuries, police said they were unable to determine if its
"Full-Self Driving" system was activated.
Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 41 special crash
investigations involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced
driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of
being used, including eight investigations in 2022. A total of
19 crash deaths have been reported in those Tesla-related
investigations.
NHTSA typically opens more than 100 special crash
investigations annually into emerging technologies and other
potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously
helped to develop safety rules on air bags.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full
Self-Driving" (FSD) software as a potential cash cow for the
world's biggest electric carmaker. But Tesla's advanced driver
assistance systems - and Musk's claims about them - face growing
legal, regulatory and public scrutiny.
Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an add-on which
enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously. That
complements its standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars
to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver
intervention.
In June, NHTSA upgraded its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla
vehicles with Autopilot and involving crashes with parked
emergency vehicles, a required step before it could seek a
possible recall.
