Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. seeks more information from Tesla on distracted drive game probe

01/25/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen on a Parisian taxi car in Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S auto safety regulators on Tuesday said they have sought additional information from Tesla Inc in its probe into 580,000 vehicles over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played by passengers on the front center touchscreen.

In December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary evaluation into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the vehicle's "Passenger Play" feature the agency said "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash."

NHTSA wants records of any crash reports tied to the feature and for Tesla to furnish a chronology of events and studies supporting its risk assessment "in employment of front seat non-driving related tasks from in-vehicle based devices even if the task is intended only for front seat passenger."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment

NHTSA said in December it has "confirmed that this capability has been available since December 2020 in Tesla 'Passenger Play'-equipped vehicles." Before then, the game feature "was enabled only when the vehicle was in park."

On Dec. 23, Tesla told NHTSA it would stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving, the agency said.

Tesla informed NHTSA a software update will lock the "Passenger Play" feature and make it unusable when the vehicle is in motion, NHTSA said.

NHTSA asked Tesla to answer questions by March 4 including providing "trip counts in which game use occurred while the shift indicator was in drive" and include usage where vehicle sensors did not detect an occupant in the front passenger seat. It also wants data where "gameplay was concurrent with any driver intervention measures or active safety measures."

The agency in August opened a safety investigation into 765,000 Tesla vehicles over its driver-assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving the system and parked emergency vehicles.

A preliminary evaluation is a first step before NHTSA decides whether to upgrade a probe to an engineering analysis, which must happen before the agency can demand a recall.

On Nov. 29, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz recalled 227 U.S. vehicles because the vehicle infotainment systems "might allow activation of the television and internet display while driving, causing a distraction for the driver."

In 2013, NHTSA issued guidelines to encourage automakers "to factor safety and driver distraction-prevention into their designs and adoption of infotainment devices in vehicles."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.63 End-of-day quote.12.41%
TESLA, INC. -1.25% 918.4 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:54pU.S. seeks more information from Tesla on distracted drive game probe
RE
05:24pTech Down In Latest Volatile Session -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:42pWhite House to host GM, Ford among CEOs at meeting on spending push
RE
03:00pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Lower; IBM Climbs on Upbeat Q4 Results
MT
02:22pWall Street bounces off session lows as stocks churn ahead of Fed statement
RE
01:01pTech stocks drag Wall Street lower ahead of Fed meeting
RE
11:44aLG Energy Solution, GM to build $2.1 billion battery factory in U.S.
RE
11:44aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Unilever, Nvidia, Tesla, American Express...
10:31aWall St slides over 2% as tech rout deepens; Fed meeting eyed
RE
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A roller-coaster week as Fed decision looms
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 654 M - -
Net income 2021 5 326 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 197x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 924 B 924 B -
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 930,00 $
Average target price 947,47 $
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-12.00%935 970
NIO INC.-21.50%39 558
XPENG INC.-20.54%34 247
LI AUTO INC.-15.05%27 711
FISKER INC.-24.09%3 543
NIKOLA CORPORATION-24.52%3 013