U.S. senator Warren questions Musk purchase of Twitter

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren on Monday raised concerns that Tesla Inc's
board of directors has failed to meet its legal
responsibility to protect the electric vehicle maker in the
aftermath of company Chief Executive Elon Musk's acquisition of
Twitter, and questioned the reported use of Tesla employees at
the social media company.
"Despite widespread concerns about Mr. Musk’s acquisition of
Twitter while serving as CEO of Tesla, it remains unclear
whether the Tesla board – which has key decision-making
authority within the company – is adequately governing the
company or if it has established clear rules and policies to
address the risks to Tesla posed by Mr. Musk’s dual roles,”
Warren wrote to Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm.
Denholm could not immediately be reached and Tesla did not
respond to a request for comment.
Warren cited reports that Musk brought in more than 50 Tesla
employees to work at Twitter, "raising questions about
misappropriation of Tesla resources and a potential violation of
SEC rules, potentially violating SEC ‘antitunneling’ rules that
aim to prevent corporate insiders from extracting resources from
their firms." SEC is the acronym for the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Warren said Musk had not explained how he will manage
conflicts between his role as Twitter CEO and his position at
Tesla.
"Twitter relies on advertising revenue from automobile
companies that are in direct competition with Tesla, including
Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, GM, Jeep, and Volkswagen,” wrote Warren.
“As the owner of Twitter, Mr. Musk may decide to run the company
to maximize badly-needed revenue, even if that includes great
deals for Tesla’s competitors and potential injury to Tesla."
She asked for "detailed information on how the Tesla Board
is monitoring these conflicts of interest and Mr. Musk’s
appropriation of Tesla assets to Twitter, what guidelines the
Tesla Board has put in place to protect Tesla" by Jan. 3.
Separately, Twitter users voted in a poll for Elon Musk to
step down as CEO. About 57.5% of the 17.5 million votes were for
"Yes," while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down
as head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire
launched on Sunday evening. More than 17.5 million people voted.
Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the
poll, but did not indicate when he would step down if results
said he should.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)