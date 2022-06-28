Log in
06/28/2022
708.34 USD   -3.60%
12:04pU.S. vehicle quality hits 36-year low as supply, labor woes continue - J.D. Power
09:06aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Tesla Price Target to $1,125 From $1,250, Maintains Buy Rating
U.S. vehicle quality hits 36-year low as supply, labor woes continue - J.D. Power

06/28/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along a freeway as vehicles travel towards Los Angeles

(Reuters) - The quality of vehicles sold in the United States fell to a 36-year low in 2022, according to automotive consultant J.D. Power, as labor shortages and supply snags continued to impact automakers.

Major automakers have been struggling to deal with supply chain disruptions and a shortage of workers in their plants since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The study, which collected data from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of 2022 model-year vehicles, reported that problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) rose 11%, 18 PP100 worse than last year. A lower score reflects higher vehicle quality.

"Given the many challenges automakers and their dealers had to face in the past year, it is somewhat surprising that initial quality did not fall even more dramatically," said J.D. Power's director of global automotive, David Amodeo.

General Motors Co's Buick ranked the highest in terms of improvement in initial quality among automakers, while Stellantis NV's Chrysler ranked the lowest.

The report also added that owners of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) cited more problems in their vehicles when compared to owners of internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

Tesla Inc, which was included in the study for the first time, scored 226 PP100 compared to Polestar, which scored 328 PP100. GM's Buick scored 139 PP100.

J.D. Power's quality survey is based on 2022 model-year vehicles studied early in their ownership period with data collected from February through May.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 353 M - -
Net income 2022 12 281 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 927 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 761 B 761 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,70x
EV / Sales 2023 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 734,76 $
Average target price 924,62 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-30.25%763 944
LI AUTO INC.27.07%41 450
NIO INC.-23.99%39 791
LUCID GROUP, INC.-49.51%32 039
XPENG INC.-29.88%30 252
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.55%26 569