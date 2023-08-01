US OFFICE OF DEFECTS INVESTIGATION (ODI) IS OPENING A PRELIMINARY EVALUATION ON 2023 MODEL YEAR TESLA MODEL 3 AND MODEL Y- NHTSA
US OFFICE OF DEFECTS INVESTIGATION (ODI) IS OPENING A PRELIMINARY EVALUATION ON 2023 MODEL YEAR TESLA MODEL 3 AND MODEL Y- NHTSA
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+117.15%
|849 B $
|+109.80%
|41 938 M $
|+56.92%
|27 213 M $
|+50.12%
|25 963 M $
|+110.46%
|18 060 M $
|+11.42%
|17 295 M $
|-15.54%
|9 453 M $
|+52.32%
|6 600 M $
|-15.13%
|2 113 M $
|+24.14%
|1 914 M $