STORY: Shares of Tesla fell as much as four percent in Wednesday morning trading after Reuters reported exclusively that prosecutors are examining whether the company committed securities or wire fraud.

Three sources told Reuters the probe is part of a criminal investigation into the self-driving capabilities of its electric vehicles.

Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, seen in this Tesla video, assist with steering, braking and lane changes - but are not fully autonomous.

While Tesla has warned drivers to stay ready to take over driving, the Justice Department is examining other statements by Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk suggesting its cars can drive themselves.

Reuters could not determine the specific statements prosecutors are reviewing as potentially illegal.

This Tesla video on its website says "The person in the driver's seat is only there for legal reasons. He is not doing anything. The car is driving itself."

While Musk as aggressively touted the prowess of Tesla's driver-assistance technology for nearly a decade.

In 2015, he said this at an event in Palo Alto, California:

"I think...I'm quite confident that in three years the car will be able to take you from point to point. Basically from your driveway to your work without touching anything. You could be asleep the whole time, and do so very safely."

In a 2022 court filing, Tesla's lawyers said quote, "Mere failure to realize a long-term, aspirational goal is not fraud."

The company did not comment on this latest report.

Last October, Tesla disclosed in a filing that the Justice Department had asked the company for information about Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

The Justice Department declined to comment.