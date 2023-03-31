Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
208.99 USD   +0.74%
03/31Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
RE
03/31US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18
RE
03/31Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18

03/31/2023 | 09:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled stricter electric vehicle tax rules on Friday that will reduce or remove tax credits on some zero-emission models but grant buyers another two weeks before the new requirements take effect.

The rules are aimed at weaning the United States off dependence on China for EV battery supply chains and are part of President Joe Biden's effort to make 50% of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030 EVs or plug-in hybrids.

The EV battery sourcing guidance issued on Friday triggers new requirements for critical minerals and battery components and takes effect for vehicle purchases starting April 18.

U.S. officials acknowledged some vehicles will see credits cut or eliminated. Tesla said on Wednesday the Model 3 rear-wheel drive credit will be reduced as a result of the guidance. The government will publish by April 18 a revised list of qualifying models and tax credit amounts.

The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed by Biden in August eliminated manufacturers' EV sales caps but imposed new conditions on EV credits. They included a North American assembly requirement from August, price and buyer income eligibility caps from Jan. 1, and now the battery and critical minerals sourcing rules, effective April 18.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation CEO John Bozzella said in a statement his best guess is "few" EVs on the market will qualify for the full $7,500 credit after April 17. He noted the requirement for EVs be assembled in North America to qualify for any credit eliminated 70% of models.

"Some EVs will certainly qualify for a partial credit. Given the constraints of the legislation, Treasury's done as well as it could to produce rules that meet the statute and reflect the current market," Bozzella said.

The IRA requires 50% of the value of battery components to be produced or assembled in North America to qualify for a $3,750 credit and 40% of the value of critical minerals sourced from the United States or a free trade partner also for a $3,750 credit.

Treasury proposes a three-step process for determining the value percentage of critical minerals and a four-step process for determining battery component value.

On Tuesday, the United States and Japan inked a trade deal on EV battery minerals. Treasury says newly negotiated critical minerals agreements can be considered free trade agreements. The guidance lists Japan as having a U.S. free trade deal.

The South Korean government welcomed the new rules, adding they reflected the opinion of the South Korean battery industry substantially and removed a "great deal of uncertainty".

In a statement on Saturday, the country's trade ministry said the government plans to hold further negotiations with the U.S. on the requirements of South Korean companies if necessary.

Senate Energy Committee chair Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said Treasury is ignoring the intent of the IRA in writing the guidance.

"American tax dollars should not be used to support manufacturing jobs overseas," Manchin said. "It is a pathetic excuse to spend more tax payer dollars as quickly as possible and further cedes control to the Chinese Communist Party in the process."

Treasury is not immediately issuing guidance on "Foreign Entities of Concern", a provision due to start in 2024 barring credits if any components or minerals used in EV batteries are made in countries like China.

China has previously criticised EV related rules in the IRA, saying in September they could be violating WTO regulations.

Ford said in February it would invest $3.5 billion to build an EV battery plant in Michigan, using technology from Chinese battery company CATL.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio introduced legislation this month seeking to block EV tax credits for batteries produced using Chinese technology, saying it would "significantly restrict the eligibility of IRA tax credits and prevent Chinese companies from benefiting."

The public will have until mid-June to comment on the proposed guidance. (Reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder; Additional reportitng by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Sonali Paul and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED 0.00% 0.004 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 1.48% 406.05 End-of-day quote.3.21%
TESLA, INC. 6.24% 207.46 Delayed Quote.68.42%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03/31Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
RE
03/31US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18
RE
03/31Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules
RE
03/31Mexico sees growth of up to 3% this year, eyes nearshoring boost
RE
03/31Mexico sees growth of up to 3% this year, eyes nearshoring boost
RE
03/31Reuters-schedule/…
RE
03/31Stellantis' Portugal plant to produce large series fully battery electric compact vans
RE
03/31Court : 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts
AQ
03/31Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules
RE
03/31Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rising Late Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 472 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 659 B 659 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 207,46 $
Average target price 209,03 $
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.68.42%619 893
LI AUTO INC.22.30%24 735
NIO INC.7.79%17 285
LUCID GROUP, INC.17.72%13 942
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-21.87%13 350
XPENG INC.11.77%9 765
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer