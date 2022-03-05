Log in
Ukraine president says he spoke to Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

03/05/2022 | 06:14pm EST
OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
