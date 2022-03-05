Ukraine president says he spoke to Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would
receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next
week.
"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting
Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. Musk said on
Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications
system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of
Russia's invasion.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)