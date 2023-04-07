Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:47 2023-04-06 pm EDT
184.50 USD   -0.30%
12:53pUsed U.S. electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group
RE
10:11aTesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year
AQ
08:33aTesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Used U.S. electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group

04/07/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A electric vehicle charger is seen as a vehicle charges in Manhattan, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Used electric vehicle sales in the United States rose 32% in the first three months of 2023 as prices fell, data provider Cox Automotive said on Friday.

The group said the average retail listing prices for used EVs was around $43,400, down 4% from the same quarter last year and significantly below the average new EV price of about $59,000.

The group said used EV prices were probably cut due to aggressive price reductions by Tesla for new vehicles.

"As the market leader pushes down prices for new EVs, used-vehicle prices follow suit," Cox said.

On Thursday, Tesla cut prices in the United States between 2% and nearly 6%, the fifth such cut this year. Washington will adopt stricter battery sourcing requirements on April 18 that will limit many EV tax credits.

In the first quarter of 2023, more than 225,000 EVs were sold, according to initial estimates by Kelley Blue Book, accounting for approximately 7% of new-vehicle sales.

On Monday, General Motors said it sold more than 20,000 EVs in the first three months of the year in the United States, the first time it had done so. EVs accounted for about 3.4% of GM first quarter U.S. sales.

In August, Congress created a $4,000 used EV tax credit. Buyers must purchase a used EV for $25,000 or less from a dealer to qualify; the maximum credit is 30% percent of the sale price up to $4,000.

Used EV buyers adjusted gross income may not exceed $75,000 for individuals or $150,000 for joint filers.

Cox Automotive forecast this year sales of new EVs in the United States in 2023 will surpass 1 million units for the first time, up from about 807,000 last year or 5.8% of all U.S. sales

Cox said wholesale values of used EVs increased by 3.7% year over year, compared to the overall decline of 2.4%.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.42% 34.59 Delayed Quote.4.31%
TESLA, INC. -0.25% 185.06 Delayed Quote.50.24%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:53pUsed U.S. electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group
RE
10:11aTesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year
AQ
08:33aTesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part
RE
08:27aAudi launches regular operation for city fast chargers in Germany
DP
07:06aTesla Cuts Prices Again as It Seeks to Lure New Buyers
DJ
03:43aSouth Korea to offer $5.3 billion in financing to support battery investment in North A..
RE
01:17aToyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026
RE
01:13aTesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January
RE
12:51aTesla cuts prices in US to spur demand
RE
12:39aTesla cuts prices of model s, model x , model y and model 3 vehi…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 478 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 587 B 587 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 185,06 $
Average target price 210,75 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.50.24%586 513
LI AUTO INC.16.03%23 123
NIO INC.-7.59%14 889
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.74%14 089
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-21.49%13 415
XPENG INC.3.22%8 796
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer