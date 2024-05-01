Shares of power producers rose amid generally strong earnings.
PPL shares rose after the Pennsylvania utility posted first-quarter earnings ahead of some investors' expectations.
Tesla's move this week to lay off much of the team responsible for creating the largest and most successful electric-vehicle charging network in the U.S. threw the industry into a state of shock and confusion, The Wall Street Journal reported.
05-01-24 1746ET