Shares of power producers rose amid generally strong earnings.

PPL shares rose after the Pennsylvania utility posted first-quarter earnings ahead of some investors' expectations.

Tesla's move this week to lay off much of the team responsible for creating the largest and most successful electric-vehicle charging network in the U.S. threw the industry into a state of shock and confusion, The Wall Street Journal reported.


05-01-24 1746ET