Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38 2022-06-23 pm EDT
705.94 USD   -0.33%
02:55pVinfast could eventually offer an electric pickup -executive
RE
02:17pTesla Factories in Texas, Berlin 'Losing Billions' Amid Supply Chain Woes, Musk Reportedly Says
MT
02:05pMusk vows fast fix for new "money furnace" Tesla factories
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vinfast could eventually offer an electric pickup -executive

06/23/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fast electric vehicle (EV) maker prepares to open a store in California

DETROIT (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle startup Vinfast could eventually enter the electric pickup truck market, a top U.S. executive said on Thursday.

Vinfast, a unit of Vietnam's Vingroup conglomerate, is focused on launching sales of its electric SUVs in the U.S. market later this year, but its vehicle platform allows for expansion into other types of vehicles, Craig Westbrook, chief service officer for Vinfast U.S., said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

"We want to serve the needs of the market," he said in response to whether Vinfast would ever look to sell an electric pickup. "If we decide that's what the market needs and that fits our brand especially, and I think it absolutely could, yeah. It's something we should consider."

Ford Motor Co, Rivian and General Motors Co currently sell electric pickup trucks, and Tesla plans to begin production of its Cybertruck pickup in mid-2023.

Vinfast began building EVs in Vietnam at the end of last year and is targeting a shift to all-electric production by 2023.

The company's plans to begin vehicle production at a plant in North Carolina remain on track for July 2024, Westbrook said. Vinfast plans to open the U.S. plant with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, building the VF8 and VF9 SUVs.

Vinfast has almost 8,000 reservation for its SUVs in the United States, and between 40,000 and 50,000 globally, including Vietnam, Europe and Canada, he said.

The VF8 and VF9 vehicles will have starting prices of $40,700 and $55,500, respectively, but that excludes the cost to lease the electric battery, Westbrook said. A final price on the battery lease has not been set, but will start "in the low $100s" a month, he said.

Starting in 2024, Vinfast will also offer the option of buying the battery with the vehicle, Westbrook said. The company expects consumers will split evenly between leasing and buying.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by David Evans)

By Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.17% 11.455 Delayed Quote.-44.73%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.69% 32.63 Delayed Quote.-44.33%
TESLA, INC. -0.97% 701.01 Delayed Quote.-32.98%
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY -1.07% 74200 End-of-day quote.-21.98%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:55pVinfast could eventually offer an electric pickup -executive
RE
02:17pTesla Factories in Texas, Berlin 'Losing Billions' Amid Supply Chain Woes, Musk Reporte..
MT
02:05pMusk vows fast fix for new "money furnace" Tesla factories
AQ
12:01pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Tesla, BMW, Revlon, Alibaba...
10:02aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 23, 2022
08:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell did it again
08:48aToyota recalls first mass-produced EVs less than 2 months after launch
RE
08:28aRussia to create investment accounts for frozen assets
RE
07:32aFutures rise as lower Treasury yields boost high-growth stocks
RE
06:24aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Tesla, Beyond Meat Poised to Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 660 M - -
Net income 2022 12 401 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 734 B 734 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 708,26 $
Average target price 932,71 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-32.98%734 034
LI AUTO INC.14.64%37 395
NIO INC.-28.82%37 263
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.62%30 071
XPENG INC.-39.24%26 214
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.46%25 723