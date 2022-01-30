Wall St Week Ahead-Bargain hunters study stock valuations after big declines

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A steep slide in U.S. stocks
has investors gauging equity valuations to determine whether now
is the time to scoop up shares at a bargain.
The S&P 500 has dropped over 9% so far in 2022, while the
tech-heavy Nasdaq stands in correction territory after a nearly
15% fall. The market sank again this week after the Federal
Reserve signaled it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in
March before shrinking its balance sheet later in the year.
Buying after pullbacks paid off for many investors over the
last two years, when the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policies
during the pandemic buoyed stocks from one record high to the
next.
With the market now pricing in almost five rate hikes by the
end of 2022, that calculus has changed dramatically.
"The convergence of monetary and fiscal policy, which was
historically dovish and ample, now is changing course and the
equity markets as well as other risk markets are slowly coming
to terms with that sobering reality,” said Chad Morganlander,
portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors.
The slide in stocks has brought down the valuation of the
overall S&P 500, which at the end of 2021 stood not far from its
highest level in two decades. The index now trades at 19.5
forward 12 months earnings, compared to 22 times earnings in
late December and its five-year average of 18.5, according to
Refinitiv IBES.
The market's fall hadn’t been precipitous enough for
Barclays strategists, who early this week declared in a note it
was still "too early to buy the dip." An analysis of
pre-pandemic equity valuations showed the index could decline
another roughly 8% from the 4,410.13 level where it closed on
Monday, Barclays strategists said in a report. The S&P 500 was
recently at 4,330, about 2% below Monday's level.
Other valuation metrics are more favorable to stocks. A look
at the equity risk premium – or the extra return investors
receive for holding stocks over risk-free government bonds –
favors equities over the next year, according to Keith Lerner,
co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.
When that premium historically has been at the level it
reached on Wednesday, the S&P 500 has beaten the one-year return
for the 10-year Treasury note by an average of 11.8%, Lerner
said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has climbed
about 30 basis points this year to 1.81% but remains low by
historical standards.
"At least right now, even though there could be more
volatility, until and unless the Fed actually makes a mistake or
there is actually a recession, you still want to stick with
stocks over bonds,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market
strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
The strength of fourth-quarter corporate results, which
continue to roll in with S&P 500 earnings season not yet at the
halfway point, could bolster the case for investors looking to
buy at a discount.
With S&P 500 earnings expected to grow 8.4% in 2022, the
backdrop for stocks appears to be a solid one. However, skittish
investors have punished companies such as Netflix,
JPMorgan and Tesla delivering less than stellar
news in recent weeks, adding to the uneasy mood. Another large
batch of reports is due next week, including from heavyweights
Alphabet and Amazon.
“Heading into 2022, our view was that equities could earn
their way out of rising yields and lower P/E multiples. Our new
base case for six hikes this year poses challenges to that
bullish outlook,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote.
Nevertheless, the bank said investors should “stay the
course” in equities, as the “outlook for above-trend growth and
inflation still translates to above consensus double-digit
earnings growth for 2022."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by David Gregorio)