Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bruised investors are
hoping a so-called Santa Claus rally can soften the pain of a
tough year in U.S. stocks and potentially brighten the outlook
for 2023.
Without a doubt, the market could use some holiday cheer. In
December – typically a strong month for equities - the S&P 500
has so far lost around 6%, weighed down by hefty declines
in shares of Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc and
other names that had led markets higher in previous years. The
index is down nearly 20% year-to-date and on track for its worst
annual performance since 2008.
History shows the market still has a better-than-average
chance to pare those losses. U.S. stocks have risen during the
last five trading days of December and the first two days of
January about 75% of the time, CFRA Research data showed, a
pattern attributed to low liquidity, tax-loss harvesting and
investing of year-end bonuses.
Friday is this year's start date for this rally named after
Santa Claus - if it happens. It will only be clear around the
second trading day of 2023.
The phenomenon has lifted the S&P 500 an average of 1.3%
since 1969, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. A December
without a Santa rally has been followed by a weaker-than-average
year, data from LPL Financial going back to 1950 showed.
The S&P 500 has gained an average of 4.1% in the year after
a December without a Santa rally, compared to a 10.9% gain
following a period when one takes place. January gains are also
muted in a non-Santa year, with the index falling an average of
0.3% compared to a 1.3% gain after a Santa year, the data
showed.
"When Santa Claus doesn't arrive that typically means that
there's something in the market that is causing confusion or an
obstacle that it is facing. Negative sentiment doesn't change
because it's a new year," said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment
officer at Truist Advisory Services.
This month's steep decline underscores how seasonal trends
seem to be offset by worries over whether the Federal Reserve's
monetary tightening will plunge the economy into recession.
The S&P 500 has posted only 18 Decembers with losses since
1950, Truist Advisory Services data showed. The index has gained
an average of 1.6% in December, the highest of any month and
more than double the average 0.7% gain of all months, according
to CFRA data.
This December is shaping up to be one of the exceptions.
Investors shed stocks at the highest weekly rate ever in the
week to Wednesday, selling a net $41.9 billion, according to a
BofA Global Research report on Friday. It attributed the
sell-off to "tax loss harvesting," a strategy that involves
selling assets at a loss to offset capital gains taxes.
"The lack of a 'Santa Claus rally' this month, with a 'lump
of coal selloff' in its place, is a troubling sign about 2023 US
equity returns," strategists at DataTrek wrote.
Few economic reports are due next week, with readings on the
U.S. housing market and jobless claims, while stock market
liquidity is expected to fall near its lowest levels of the year
with many on Wall Street off for the holidays.
Much of the market's trajectory will be dictated by whether
inflation can continue to subside and allow the Fed to stop
raising interest rates sooner than it has projected.
U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual
inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months, but demand
is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Fed from
driving interest rates higher next year.
Other inflation measures have also shown signs of slowing,
with consumer prices rising less than expected for a second
straight month in November.
"If investors start to see the economy slowing more rapidly
than people are anticipating and the Fed ends its rate hikes in
the first quarter, we could see a tale of two halves" and a
strong positive return next year, said Sam Stovall, chief
investment strategist at CFRA.
