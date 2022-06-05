Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock market rebound faces key inflation test

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - A rally that lifted U.S. stocks
from the brink of a bear market faces an important test next
week, when consumer price data offers insight on how much more
the Federal Reserve will need to do in its battle against the
worst inflation in decades.
Despite a rocky week, the S&P 500 is still up over 5%
from last month's lows, which saw the benchmark index extend its
decline to nearly 20% from its all-time high. The index was
recently down about 14% from its Jan. 3 record after losing 1%
in the past week.
More upside could depend on whether investors believe
policymakers are making progress against surging prices. Signs
that inflation remains strong may bolster the case for even more
aggressive monetary tightening, potentially spooking a market
already battered by worries that a hawkish Fed could deal a
serious blow to U.S. growth.
“This market is likely to remain range-bound until we get a
meaningful move lower in inflation,” said Mona Mahajan, senior
investment strategist at Edward Jones, which currently favors
large-cap stocks over small-cap, given the ability for larger
companies to absorb higher input and wage costs. “Clearly, the
print next week is going to be key.”
The consumer price index (CPI) for the 12 months through
April rose 8.3%, down from an 8.5% annual rate reported in the
prior month, which was the largest year-on-year gain in 40
years. Friday's inflation report for May is one of the last key
pieces of data before the Fed's June 14-15 meeting, at which the
central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 50
basis points.
If inflation is "continuing to be a problem, the Fed may not
have the option of coasting later this year," said Paul Nolte,
portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, adding,
"The higher the interest rates, the more the struggle for the
market."
Nolte has lightened positions in equities broadly in the
portfolios he manages, especially in growth stocks, and raised
cash levels, pointing to factors such as still-lofty stock
valuations.
INVESTORS WEIGH DATA
The CPI report comes as investors gauge how the 75 basis
points of monetary tightening already delivered by the Fed this
year is affecting growth. Employment data released Friday showed
that U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and
maintained a strong pace of wage increases, signs of strength
that could keep the Fed on an aggressive monetary policy
tightening path.
Meanwhile, gloomy views from several top business leaders,
including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Tesla's
Elon Musk, have weighed on hopes that the central bank
can cool inflation without hurting the economy. Musk said in an
email to executives that he has a “super bad feeling” about the
economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric
carmaker, Reuters reported Friday.
Investors' view of inflation is critical to how they value
equities, as higher prices have typically spurred the Fed to
raise interest rates, with higher bond yields in turn reducing
the value of future corporate profits. Rising prices also raise
costs for businesses and consumers.
The S&P 500 trades at around 18.7 times its trailing 12
month earnings, a rich valuation compared to other inflationary
periods that suggests investors believe the current level of
price increases may not last, according to Jeff Buchbinder,
equity strategist at LPL Financial.
LPL believes inflation will eventually fall this year and
that companies have solid earnings momentum. The firm's year-end
target on the S&P 500 is between 4,800-4,900, which at the low
end stood about 16% above the index’s level as of Friday
afternoon.
Others have been less optimistic. Morgan Stanley strategists
earlier this week called the latest rebound just a "bear market
rally," and, citing negative trends for earnings and economic
indicators, projected the S&P 500 would drop to around 3,400 by
mid-August.
“There is consensus agreement that we have likely seen the
high prints or the peak inflation numbers in the rear-view
mirror," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National
Securities. "If that proves to not be true ... that is going to
tip over the apple cart for markets."
