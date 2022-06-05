Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
703.55 USD   -9.22%
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock market rebound faces key inflation test
RE
07:58aELON MUSK : Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of Cars Receive Same-Day Service
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock market rebound faces key inflation test

06/05/2022 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - A rally that lifted U.S. stocks from the brink of a bear market faces an important test next week, when consumer price data offers insight on how much more the Federal Reserve will need to do in its battle against the worst inflation in decades.

Despite a rocky week, the S&P 500 is still up over 5% from last month's lows, which saw the benchmark index extend its decline to nearly 20% from its all-time high. The index was recently down about 14% from its Jan. 3 record after losing 1% in the past week.

More upside could depend on whether investors believe policymakers are making progress against surging prices. Signs that inflation remains strong may bolster the case for even more aggressive monetary tightening, potentially spooking a market already battered by worries that a hawkish Fed could deal a serious blow to U.S. growth.

“This market is likely to remain range-bound until we get a meaningful move lower in inflation,” said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones, which currently favors large-cap stocks over small-cap, given the ability for larger companies to absorb higher input and wage costs. “Clearly, the print next week is going to be key.”

The consumer price index (CPI) for the 12 months through April rose 8.3%, down from an 8.5% annual rate reported in the prior month, which was the largest year-on-year gain in 40 years. Friday's inflation report for May is one of the last key pieces of data before the Fed's June 14-15 meeting, at which the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 50 basis points.

If inflation is "continuing to be a problem, the Fed may not have the option of coasting later this year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, adding, "The higher the interest rates, the more the struggle for the market."

Nolte has lightened positions in equities broadly in the portfolios he manages, especially in growth stocks, and raised cash levels, pointing to factors such as still-lofty stock valuations.

INVESTORS WEIGH DATA

The CPI report comes as investors gauge how the 75 basis points of monetary tightening already delivered by the Fed this year is affecting growth. Employment data released Friday showed that U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a strong pace of wage increases, signs of strength that could keep the Fed on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Meanwhile, gloomy views from several top business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Tesla's Elon Musk, have weighed on hopes that the central bank can cool inflation without hurting the economy. Musk said in an email to executives that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, Reuters reported Friday.

Investors' view of inflation is critical to how they value equities, as higher prices have typically spurred the Fed to raise interest rates, with higher bond yields in turn reducing the value of future corporate profits. Rising prices also raise costs for businesses and consumers.

The S&P 500 trades at around 18.7 times its trailing 12 month earnings, a rich valuation compared to other inflationary periods that suggests investors believe the current level of price increases may not last, according to Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial.

LPL believes inflation will eventually fall this year and that companies have solid earnings momentum. The firm's year-end target on the S&P 500 is between 4,800-4,900, which at the low end stood about 16% above the index’s level as of Friday afternoon.

Others have been less optimistic. Morgan Stanley strategists earlier this week called the latest rebound just a "bear market rally," and, citing negative trends for earnings and economic indicators, projected the S&P 500 would drop to around 3,400 by mid-August.

“There is consensus agreement that we have likely seen the high prints or the peak inflation numbers in the rear-view mirror," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "If that proves to not be true ... that is going to tip over the apple cart for markets." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock market rebound faces key inflation test
RE
07:58aELON MUSK : Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of Cars Receive Sam..
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, But Salaried Should Be Fairly Fla..
RE
06/04ELON MUSK : Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
06/03US Stocks Decline on Friday After Jobs Report
MT
06/03US Stocks Finish Holiday-Shortened Week Lower as May Unemployment Rate Holds Steady
MT
06/03Zumiez, Tesla fall; Okta, Calavo Growers rise
AQ
06/03Rivian R1T electric truck 'way underpriced,' but room to improve - expert
RE
06/03Biden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 504 M - -
Net income 2022 12 799 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 729 B 729 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
EV / Sales 2023 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 703,55 $
Average target price 939,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-33.43%728 885
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.93%31 139
NIO INC.-42.93%29 876
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.88%27 191
LI AUTO INC.-18.35%26 634
XPENG INC.-52.37%20 548