  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-09-27 pm EDT
278.32 USD   +0.84%
01:02pWall St deep in bear market as S&P 500 hits new two-year low
RE
12:54pTesla to keep Shanghai plant below maximum output -sources
RE
12:02pGlobal markets live: Ford, Biogen, Exxon, Generac Holdings, Nautilus...
MS
Wall St deep in bear market as S&P 500 hits new two-year low

09/27/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

S&P 500 hits lowest since Nov. 2020

*

Rate-sensitive tech, growth stocks give back gains

*

Energy stocks among rare gainers

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.56%, S&P 0.48%, Nasdaq 0.20%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday as an early rally in stocks faltered after Federal Reserve policymakers advocated more interest rate hikes even at the risk of slowing economic growth.

The benchmark S&P 500 erased gains of up to 1.7% by early afternoon trading to hit lows last seen in late November 2020, leaving investors worrying about how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard made a case for more rate hikes, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the central bank will need to raise rates by at least another percentage point this year.

Analysts at Wells Fargo now see the U.S. central bank taking its target range for the Fed funds rate to 4.75%-5.00% by the first quarter of 2023.

"It's just a continuation of Jerome Powell's digging in and trying to really let markets, investors and the world know that we are going to have to continue to hike rates to get this inflation story that still remains unchecked... it'll be interesting to see if markets end in the red today," said Brandon Pizzurro, director of public investments at GuideStone Capital Management.

Pizzurro also warned of more pain for equities and said, "the worst is ahead of us and not behind us."

Most S&P 500 sector indexes turned lower, with the energy sector clinging to gains of 1.19%.

Rate-sensitive shares including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc, shed early gains.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level in more than 12 years amid hawkish comments from Fed officials.

At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 164.66 points, or 0.56%, at 29,096.15, the S&P 500 was down 17.49 points, or 0.48%, at 3,637.55, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 21.24 points, or 0.20%, at 10,781.68.

Concerns about corporate profits taking a hit from soaring prices, an economic downturn and higher interest rates have roiled Wall Street in the past two weeks.

Analysts have cut their S&P 500 earnings expectations for the third and fourth quarters and for the full year. For the third quarter, profit for S&P 500 companies are seen rising just 4.6% year-over-year compared with the 11.1% growth expected at the start of July.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 113 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 323 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.20% 134.88 Delayed Quote.-59.46%
TESLA, INC. 1.12% 279.18 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 206 M - -
Net income 2022 12 678 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 865 B 865 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,92x
EV / Sales 2023 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 276,01 $
Average target price 308,92 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-21.65%864 869
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.35%31 013
NIO INC.-44.38%29 116
LI AUTO INC.-17.79%25 720
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.05%23 590
XPENG INC.-71.45%12 385