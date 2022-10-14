Wall St drops as inflation worries persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
JPM reports higher-than-expected Q3 profit
*
S&P 500, Nasdaq poised for weekly declines
*
U.S. consumer sentiment edges up October; inflation ests.
worsen
*
Dow down 1.33%, S&P 500 down 2.20%, Nasdaq down 2.71%
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on
Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries
that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could lead
to an economic recession, while investors digested the early
stages of earnings season.
In what has been a volatile week for stocks, equities opened
higher before reversing course after data from he University of
Michigan showed consumer sentiment improved in October but
inflation expectations worsened as gas prices moved higher.
Retail sales data also indicated resilience among consumers.
"You get that University of Michigan data to say that maybe
we are going to see those inflation expectations rising, and the
Fed really wants to front-run inflation expectations, they
understand monetary policy doesn’t operate mechanically, it
operates more psychologically through expectations, so they want
to make sure those expectations stay firmly planted around 2% to
2.5%," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at
Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The data came a day after a reading on consumer prices
showed inflation remains stubbornly high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.96 points,
or 1.33%, to 29,639.76, the S&P 500 lost 80.64 points, or
2.20%, to 3,589.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
288.66 points, or 2.71%, to 10,360.49.
Corporate earnings season started to pick up steam, helping
lift banks, up 0.16%, to be among the few bright spots
on the session after quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase & Co
, which gained 2.12%, Citigroup Inc, up 0.76%, and
Wells Fargo & Co, which rose 2.65%.
"The message I got from them is things are looking pretty
good from an economic perspective despite the challenges but
they increased loan-loss reserves just in anticipation that you
are going to see some more slowing," said Jacobsen.
UnitedHealth gained 0.71% as one of the few Dow components
to move higher on the session after the health insurer posted
better-than-expected quarterly results while raising its annual
forecast.
Analysts now expect third-quarter profits for S&P 500
companies to have risen just 3.6% from a year ago, much lower
than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according
to Refinitiv data.
The Dow was on track to close out the week with a gain while
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were poised for weekly declines.
Kroger Co dropped 8.01% after the supermarket chain
said it would buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc
in a $24.6 billion deal.
Tesla Inc slumped 6.18% following media reports
that the electric vehicle maker has put on hold plans to launch
battery cell production at its plant outside Berlin due to
technical issues.
Investors also monitored UK politics after British Prime
Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and
scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to
stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
4.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.91-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 171 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)