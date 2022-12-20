Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30 2022-12-20 pm EST
141.83 USD   -5.37%
Wall St edges higher as energy, financial stocks rise

12/20/2022 | 01:08pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

BOJ policy shift knocks global sentiment

*

Tesla falls after brokerages cut PT

*

Energy stocks lead gains on crude support

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.24%

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, led by energy and financial shares, although investors remained cautious after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) tweaked its monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

Fears of the impact of rising interest rates on the U.S. economy have weighed heavily on markets after the Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone at its policy meeting last week.

Adding to those worries, the BOJ

made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control

that allows long-term interest rates to rise more, a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.

"Raising the benchmark rate is something that they have not been doing, so it looks like the world is on the same page and is having a coordinated interest rate increase to try and battle inflation," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

While the U.S. central bank is projecting rates to rise above 5% in 2023, traders still see the terminal rate at 4.9% by May 2023.

Bonds fell following the BOJ's shock move, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to a three-week high of 3.69%.

"I had been anticipating a Santa rally until the Fed meeting," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

"But now that we've sold off as sharply as we have, we're pretty much running out of time. We may get a little bit of an uptick, but it's not going to be even enough to offset what we've lost already in December."

Limiting the downside on Tuesday, the energy index rose 1.1% to lead gains among the major S&P sectors as crude prices rose against a weaker dollar.

Financial stocks climbed 0.7%, with banks benefiting from a rise in Treasury yields.

Data

showed

U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low in November and permits for future construction plunged as higher mortgage rates continued to depress housing market activity.

At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 129.31 points, or 0.39%, at 32,886.85, the S&P 500 was up 9.94 points, or 0.26%, at 3,827.60, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 25.53 points, or 0.24%, at 10,571.56.

Among stocks, Tesla Inc lost 5.3% after at least three brokerages cut the electric vehicle maker's target price on growing concerns of demand weakness and risk from Elon Musk's Twitter distraction.

Wells Fargo & Co slid 1.2% after U.S. regulators fined the lender $3.7 billion, citing widespread mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts.

Volumes in markets are expected to decline this week before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 300 new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Batra, Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -4.78% 87.407 Delayed Quote.9.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.69% 0.6655 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -4.21% 159.403 Delayed Quote.6.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.21368 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -3.96% 96.398 Delayed Quote.9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.73408 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
CHARLES SCHWABB 1.97% 79.815 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.56% 32941.78 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -4.14% 139.288 Delayed Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.06057 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -4.17% 1.588562 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012109 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.20% 10568.7 Real-time Quote.-32.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -4.72% 82.984 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.6317 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
TESLA, INC. -5.75% 141.1576 Delayed Quote.-57.45%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -4.13% 131.333 Delayed Quote.18.69%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.42% 41.2301 Delayed Quote.-12.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 264 M - -
Net income 2022 12 698 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 473 B 473 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 149,87 $
Average target price 264,92 $
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-57.45%473 252
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.75%20 289
LI AUTO INC.-37.57%19 554
NIO INC.-65.09%18 276
LUCID GROUP, INC.-81.00%12 150
XPENG INC.-80.81%8 327