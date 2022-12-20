Wall St edges higher as energy, financial stocks rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
BOJ policy shift knocks global sentiment
*
Tesla falls after brokerages cut PT
*
Energy stocks lead gains on crude support
*
Indexes up: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.24%
Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on
Tuesday, led by energy and financial shares, although investors
remained cautious after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) tweaked its
monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term
interest rates to rise more.
Fears of the impact of rising interest rates on the U.S.
economy have weighed heavily on markets after the Federal
Reserve struck a hawkish tone at its policy meeting last week.
Adding to those worries, the BOJ
made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control
that allows long-term interest rates to rise more, a move
aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary
stimulus.
"Raising the benchmark rate is something that they have
not been doing, so it looks like the world is on the same page
and is having a coordinated interest rate increase to try and
battle inflation," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at
Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.
While the U.S. central bank is projecting rates to rise
above 5% in 2023, traders still see the terminal rate at 4.9% by
May 2023.
Bonds fell following the BOJ's shock move, with the
benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to a
three-week high of 3.69%.
"I had been anticipating a Santa rally until the Fed
meeting," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives at Charles Schwab.
"But now that we've sold off as sharply as we have,
we're pretty much running out of time. We may get a little bit
of an uptick, but it's not going to be even enough to offset
what we've lost already in December."
Limiting the downside on Tuesday, the energy index
rose 1.1% to lead gains among the major S&P sectors as
crude prices rose against a weaker dollar.
Financial stocks climbed 0.7%, with banks
benefiting from a rise in Treasury yields.
Data
showed
U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low
in November and permits for future construction plunged as
higher mortgage rates continued to depress housing market
activity.
At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 129.31 points, or 0.39%, at 32,886.85, the S&P 500
was up 9.94 points, or 0.26%, at 3,827.60, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 25.53 points, or 0.24%, at 10,571.56.
Among stocks, Tesla Inc lost 5.3% after at
least three brokerages cut the electric vehicle maker's target
price on growing concerns of demand weakness and risk from Elon
Musk's Twitter distraction.
Wells Fargo & Co slid 1.2% after U.S. regulators
fined the lender $3.7 billion, citing widespread mismanagement
of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts.
Volumes in markets are expected to decline this week
before the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.39-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 14 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 300 new lows.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Johann M Cherian and Sruthi
Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)