STORY: Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in Tesla and megacap growth stocks.

The Dow rose four-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 added six-tenths and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained more than eight-tenths of a percent.

A survey from the Labor Department showed job openings increased in May, but April's were revised to showed the fewest job openings in three years.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a panel at a European Central Bank forum that recent economic data showed "significant progress" on inflation, but that more evidence was needed before the Fed could start cutting rates.

That contrasts with the decisions of other central banks, notes Liz Miller, president of Summit Place Financial Advisors.

"The last mile of inflation, historically, has always been sticky, bumpy, choose your word. It's not a straight line. And when you look at the inflation arc all over the world, every developed country has followed the exact same arc, up and down, that we have. There's nothing that unique about our situation. It's just that other central bankers have decided to prioritize, in their country, growth over price stability and they're starting to lower rates. We are not making that our priority."

Notable stock moves included Tesla, which surged to its highest level since the start of January after the EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected drop in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter.

Megacap stocks such as Apple rose more than 1.5%, while Amazon and Alphabet also climbed.

AI chip leader Nvidia dropped more than 1%, with the trend in other chip stocks largely mixed. Nvidia is up more than 147% year-to-date.

And shares of Paramount Global climbed more than 5.5% after news that billionaire Barry Diller's digital-media conglomerate IAC was exploring a bid to take control of the media giant.