No results for this search
Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14 2022-09-09 am EDT
297.86 USD   +2.97%
10:59aTesla's Autopilot Function Showed 'Abnormalities' in German Investigation
MT
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
10:37aCATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead

09/09/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Focus on U.S. inflation data next week

* Kroger rises on forecast raise

* Indexes up: Dow 0.85%, S&P 1.06%, Nasdaq 1.44%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, boosted by technology and high-growth stocks, as investors awaited key inflation data next week to gauge the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. equities have stabilized this week after a sharp selloff that began in mid-August on worries about the impact of tighter monetary policy and a slowdown in Europe and China.

The indexes are on track to snap their three-week losing streak, despite hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers that boosted expectations of another outsized rate hike at the central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting.

"We got oversold in the last couple of weeks in August and this is a relief rally," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure at Triple D Trading.

"The market is, to a certain extent, getting ahead of next week's CPI (consumer prices index) data. It's fairly predictable that the data next week is going to be light. We've had significant commodity deflation over the course of the last four weeks."

Investors will watch for the August inflation report due next Tuesday for any signs that price pressures may be easing. It is expected to show that prices rose at an 8.1% pace over the year in August, compared with an 8.5% print for July.

Traders are pricing in an 86% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next meeting, up from 57% a week earlier, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights.

Several Fed policymakers including Fed Kansas City President Esther George, a voting member of the rate-setting committee this year, are scheduled to speak later in the day.

All 11 major S&P sectors traded higher, with communication services, technology and consumer discretionary leading the way.

High-growth stocks such as Tesla, Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc gained more than 1% each.

The CBOE volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, fell to a two-week low of 22.9 but stayed above its long-term average of 20.

At 10:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 271.31 points, or 0.85%, at 32,045.83, the S&P 500 was up 42.48 points, or 1.06%, at 4,048.66, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 170.53 points, or 1.44%, at 12,032.66.

Still, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down nearly 6% and 8.3%, respectively, from their peaks hit in mid-August, as the Fed and other major central banks reaffirmed their commitment to bring down decades-high inflation.

U.S. equity funds recorded outflows of $11.5 billion in the week to Wednesday, their largest outflow in 11 weeks, BofA said on Friday.

Kroger Co rose 3.4% after the U.S. grocer raised its annual forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.81-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 3.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 35 new lows. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.82% 110.33 Delayed Quote.-25.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.74% 132.09 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
APPLE INC. 1.37% 156.5709 Delayed Quote.-13.01%
TESLA, INC. 2.84% 297.58 Delayed Quote.-17.88%
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:59aTesla's Autopilot Function Showed 'Abnormalities' in German Investigation
MT
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
10:37aCATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs
RE
09:38aRecharge Resources Shares Reach Multi-Month Highs After Announcing Expedited Phase 1 Ex..
AQ
09:33aChina's SVOLT picks same German state as Tesla for second battery cell plant
RE
09:33aWhy is the market going up this morning?
MS
09:07aWall St set to extend gains on boost from tech stocks
RE
07:53aTesla Evaluating Locating Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide Refining Facility on Texas Gu..
MT
07:47aGerman Transport Authority Finds Problems in Tesla's Autopilot
MT
07:24aGerman authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 906 B 906 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 289,26 $
Average target price 310,03 $
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-17.88%906 388
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-64.43%33 789
NIO INC.-44.19%29 215
LI AUTO INC.-18.91%25 369
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.60%25 151
XPENG INC.-69.00%13 430