Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-12-05 am EST
184.77 USD   -5.18%
11:06aBetter days ahead?
MS
10:59aWall St falls after strong service-sector data feeds hawkish Fed fears
RE
10:17aTesla Denies Media Reports of Vehicle Production Cut at Shanghai Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St falls after strong service-sector data feeds hawkish Fed fears

12/05/2022 | 10:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. service sector activity picks up in November

*

Tesla slides on reports of production cut in China

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.70%, S&P 0.98%, Nasdaq 1.12%

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday after better-than expected service-sector activity added to jitters that the U.S. Federal Reserve might continue on its aggressive policy tightening path despite fears of a recession next year.

Data showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy.

The data comes on the heels of a survey last week that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in November, challenging hopes that the Fed might slow the pace and intensity of its rate hikes amid recent signs of ebbing inflation.

"The labor market looks fine and so it's almost just this kind of bizarre world where good news is bad news," said Jonathan Waite, fund manager at Frost Investment Advisors.

"Right now it's more of an issue of watching the Fed and they are going to need to tighten and longer than needed."

Investors see an 89% chance that the U.S. central bank will increase interest rates by 50 basis points next week, with the rates peaking in May 2023.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on Dec. 13-14, the final meeting in a volatile year, which saw the central bank attempt to arrest a multi-decade rise in inflation with record interest rate hikes.

The aggressive policy tightening has also triggered worries of an economic downturn, with JPMorgan, Citigroup and BlackRock among those that believe a recession is likely in 2023.

At 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 239.71 points, or 0.70%, at 34,190.17, the S&P 500 was down 39.93 points, or 0.98%, at 4,031.77, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 128.11 points, or 1.12%, at 11,333.39.

All major Wall Street indexes notched a second straight week of gains last week, with the S&P 500 rising 1.13%, the Dow gaining 0.24% and the Nasdaq climbing 2.1%.

"We have had a nice rally and so that's giving investors a bit of a chance to take some profits and readjust their portfolio as the year-end approaches," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"I don't think it's the beginning of a downward trend, but more of a slight pause here."

In other economic data this week, investors will also monitor weekly jobless claims, producer prices and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for more clues on the health of the U.S. economy.

Tesla Inc fell 4.7% on the electric-vehicle maker's plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month.

Financials were among the biggest S&P sectoral losers, down 1.4%. On the other hand, energy shares outperformed, up 0.1%, tracking volatile crude prices.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 39 new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.15% 0.67337 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.67% 708.05 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.82% 1.21948 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.67% 0.73838 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.05% 46.262 Delayed Quote.-21.78%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.81% 34141.71 Real-time Quote.-5.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.0518 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.01223 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.28% 11309.68 Real-time Quote.-26.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.26% 0.63222 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
TESLA, INC. -4.58% 185.94 Delayed Quote.-44.68%
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:06aBetter days ahead?
MS
10:59aWall St falls after strong service-sector data feeds hawkish Fed fears
RE
10:17aTesla Denies Media Reports of Vehicle Production Cut at Shanghai Plant
MT
10:06aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 5, 202..
MS
09:54aTesla denies plan to cut Shanghai output: sources
RE
08:53aEconomic Data Outlook Prompts Weak Open for US Equities
MT
08:52aTesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant
RE
08:03aTesla's Shanghai Factory Reports Record Sales in November
MT
07:56aTesla China Deliveries Hit a Record in November
MT
07:03aChina Passenger Car Demand to Slump 5% in 2023 as Some Foreign Makers Downsize or Exit,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 426 M - -
Net income 2022 12 793 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 615 B 615 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 194,86 $
Average target price 279,94 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-44.68%615 320
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.76%28 881
LI AUTO INC.-29.03%22 228
NIO INC.-58.55%21 697
LUCID GROUP, INC.-73.32%17 056
XPENG INC.-77.25%9 869