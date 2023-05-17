Wall St gains as Tesla, regional banks boost; optimism on debt talks

(Updates prices throughout; adds analyst comment, details on
debt ceiling talks)
* Biden, McCarthy see debt ceiling deal in reach
* Tesla extends gains after annual shareholder meeting
* Western Alliance Bancorp leads regional banks' gains
* Target reports Q1 profit beat, forecasts dour Q2
* Indexes up: Dow 0.63%, S&P 0.56%, Nasdaq 0.53%
May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday,
driven by Tesla and after Western Alliance led a bounce among
regional banks amid optimism about a potential breakthrough in
the deadlock in Washington over the nation's debt limit.
Wall Street's main indexes climbed to session highs by
early afternoon trading as shares of Tesla Inc extended
gains to rise 3.9% after its annual shareholder meeting on
Tuesday.
Top boss Elon Musk played down market rumors that he may
step down as CEO of Tesla, touched upon two new mass-market
models the company is developing, and reaffirmed that deliveries
of its long-delayed Cybertruck pickup would start this year.
U.S. regional banks rose, led by a 14.0% rise in Western
Alliance Bancorp as the lender's deposit growth exceeded
$2 billion and brokerage Bank of America Global Research resumed
coverage of the bank with a "buy" rating.
The KBW Regional Banking Index jumped 5.4% after
losing 1.8% in the previous session, while S&P 500 banks
added 3.4%.
However, trading in the last few sessions has been in a
limited range as investors await clarity on a resolution in the
debt-ceiling debate, economic data and the path of the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy.
U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican
Kevin McCarthy said they would push ahead on talks to raise the
nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically
catastrophic default.
"If you look at the S&P 500, it's been within just a 10
point range for six straight weeks, no one wants to be confident
enough to go bullish or negative in a big way before this deal,"
said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"It's kind of a sideways waiting period. Most of the
economic data we got this week has been pretty close to what was
expected and so none of it's really moved markets either."
At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 207.24 points, or 0.63%, at 33,219.38, the S&P 500
was up 23.11 points, or 0.56%, at 4,133.01, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 65.59 points, or 0.53%, at 12,408.64.
Retailers Target Corp and TJX Companies Inc
forecast current-quarter profit below expectations despite
beating estimates for the first quarter.
Shares of Target were up 2.2%, while the T.J. Maxx parent
dipped 0.5% in choppy trading.
"The U.S. consumer is the wild card. They're not
completely withdrawn from the economy, that is hopeful for
bullish economists," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at
GLOBALT Investments.
The S&P 500 retail index rose 1.3%.
Home Depot and a reading on U.S. April retail sales
that missed expectations highlighted the impact of higher prices
and interest rates on consumers.
Walmart's shares edged 0.5% lower ahead of earnings
on Thursday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.24-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 99 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Shristi Achar A and Khushi
Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)