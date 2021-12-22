Wall St gains on upbeat economic data, encouraging Omicron update

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Consumer confidence index increases in December
* U.S. Q3 economic growth revised slightly higher
* Pfizer gains as oral COVID-19 pill wins approval
* Tesla jumps as CEO Musk says he has sold 'enough' stock
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53%, S&P 0.56%, Nasdaq 0.42%
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes pushed higher
on Wednesday in a broad rally after upbeat consumer confidence
and other economic data and hopeful developments about the
severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant that is sweeping the
world.
Stocks gained for a second straight session as volatility
has ratcheted up in the last month of 2021 following the arrival
of Omicron and an otherwise strong year for equities.
A South African study suggested reduced risks of
hospitalization and severe disease in people infected with the
Omicron variant versus the Delta one, but World Health
Organization officials cautioned that it was too soon to draw
firm conclusions.
“We are still struggling for direction in the face of the
Omicron outbreak, but in the past few days ... more and more
evidence is building that the strain is potentially less severe
than prior strains, specifically Delta, which bodes well for
economic momentum in 2022,” said Mike Stritch, chief investment
officer at BMO Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.51 points,
or 0.53%, to 35,681.21, the S&P 500 gained 26.11 points,
or 0.56%, to 4,675.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added
64.98 points, or 0.42%, to 15,406.06.
Tesla Inc shares rose 5.5%, boosting the S&P 500
and Nasdaq. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in an interview
he has sold "enough stock" following several weeks of share
sales by the billionaire.
U.S. consumer confidence improved further in December,
suggesting the economy would continue to expand in 2022. The
survey from the Conference Board showed more consumers planned
to buy a house and big-ticket items such as motor vehicles and
major household appliances as well as go on vacation over the
next six months.
Other reports showed U.S. home sales increased for a third
straight month in November, and that gross domestic product
increased at a 2.3% annualized rate in the July-September
quarter, revised up from the 2.1% rate estimated last month.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by consumer
discretionary.
In another encouraging development against the pandemic, the
U.S. authorized Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral COVID-19
pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first
at-home treatment for the coronavirus. Pfizer shares were up 2%.
The benchmark S&P 500 is now up about 24.5% so far in 2021.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.90-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 72 new lows.
