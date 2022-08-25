Wall St rises as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Data shows mild U.S. economic contraction in second
quarter
* Salesforce falls after slashing outlook, citing macro
concerns
* Nvidia forecasts sharp drop in Q3 sales
* Tesla slips as 3-for-1 stock split kicks in
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.63%
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose in early
trading on Thursday, supported by banks and megacap growth
stocks, while focus was squarely on Federal Reserve's annual
Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary
policy outlook.
Wall Street snapped its three-day losing streak on
Wednesday, boosted by strong gains in energy stocks but closed
the session off intraday highs as markets remained cautious on
how the Fed plans to curb inflation amid rising concerns around
slowing global growth.
"People are coming back to the market gradually with the
assumption that a lot of the bad news has already been priced
in," said Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.
Chair Jerome Powell's speech due on Friday will be
scrutinized for any indication that an economic slowdown might
alter the Fed's strategy and if the central bank can achieve a
"soft landing" for the economy.
"Investors are going to be really keen to hear whether or
not the Fed is going to be blind to increasing interest rates
and fighting inflation at the cost of economic growth," Vendig
added.
Data earlier in the day showed the U.S. economy contracted
at a moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter
as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a slower pace
of inventory accumulation, dispelling fears that a recession was
underway.
Traders are seeing a slightly greater likelihood of a third
75 basis-point hike from the Fed at its policy meeting next
month, compared to a smaller 50 basis-point rate hike.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it was too soon
to predict how much the U.S. central bank would raise interest
rates next month, with key reports on inflation and the labor
market still to come.
Investors will also be looking for details on the Fed's
plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, a process
that started in June.
Most high-growth and technology stocks rose in early
trading, with Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc
adding more than 1% each.
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc slipped 0.3% after
its 3-for-1 stock split came into effect.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced on Thursday,
with material stocks leading gains.
Energy stocks rose for a third straight session, as
crude prices extended their rally on mounting supply tightness
concerns.
At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 54.40 points, or 0.16%, at 33,023.63, the S&P 500 was
up 22.31 points, or 0.54%, at 4,163.08, and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 78.72 points, or 0.63%, at 12,510.24.
Big banks advanced 1% in early trading, with
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley leading gains.
Weighing on the blue-chip Dow, Salesforce Inc slid
7.4% as it cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts over
"measured" spending from clients and a hit from a stronger
dollar.
Helped by better-than-feared results from corporate America,
the S&P 500 has recovered about 13% from its bear market
lows in mid-June.
The benchmark index is set to end the year a little above
its current level, according to strategists recently polled by
Reuters.
Graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp slipped 0.8%
after it forecast a sharp drop in revenue for the current
quarter on the back of a weaker gaming industry.
Semiconductor stocks, however, rose 1.5%.
The White House said President Joe Biden will sign an
executive order on implementation of the $52.7 billion
semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidy and research law.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.08-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)