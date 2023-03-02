Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20:14 2023-03-02 pm EST
189.24 USD   -6.68%
02:45pStocks gain as yields cool from earlier highs
RE
02:35pWall St stocks, dollar power higher despite rate fears
RE
01:59pSurprise Drop in Jobless Claims Leaves Equities Mixed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St stocks, dollar power higher despite rate fears

03/02/2023 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)

*

Wall Street stocks reverse, add to Wednesday's gains

*

Europe ticks up despite sticky inflation numbers

*

Treasury yields hit 16-week high, dollar gains

*

U.S. jobless claims fall again

March 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets gained on Thursday, reversing earlier losses, as investors weighed indicators of economic strength with rising bond market costs and expectations of more global interest rate hikes.

After initially sagging, European shares rose 0.5%as euro zone inflation numbers justified what is widely expected to be another 50 basis-point hike in the European Central Bank's already decade-high rates this month.

Consumer price inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro currency eased to 8.5% in February from 8.6% in January on lower energy prices, a barely noticeable move and above the 8.2% economists polled by Reuters had expected. Wall Street stocks also powered higher after falling in morning trading, as U.S. jobless claims numbers fell again and a measure of the price of labor increased at a 3.2% annualized rate last quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 0.9%, boosted by Salesforce Inc, whose shares jumped about 12% after the cloud-based software provider gave an upbeat full-year profit forecast and doubled its share repurchase program.

The S&P 500 gained nearly 0.5% and Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.4%, even as Tesla Inc fell around 6%. The company said it would cut vehicle assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, but Chief Executive Elon Musk did not unveil a much-awaited small, affordable electric vehicle.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares gained 0.2%, just off seven-week lows.

Stock and bond markets in recent weeks have been driven by different factors, said Kevin Gardiner, global investment strategist at Rothschild & Co. The chief concern in stocks is the expectation of pressured corporate profits, while bonds are sensitive to inflation and rate expectations.

"The economic impact of tightening remains a puzzle. Profitability might not be that fragile, at least, not yet," he said.

Overnight, both benchmark government bonds and shares had taken a blow, as inflation indicators from Germany and the United States reinforced expectations interest rates would go higher and stay there for longer.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield rose to its highest level since October 2008.

In the United States, manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but a gauge of prices for raw materials increased last month, stoking concerns that inflation would remain stubborn.

"Economic data has surprised to the upside," said Steven Oh, global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments. Any unexpected result in the data would drive policymakers to be more aggressive, and that has reset market expectations, he said.

PRESSURE POINTS

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were near a four-month high at 4.070%, while two-year yields also advanced to 4.908%, around a fresh 16-year high.

Investors still mostly foresee the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting later this month, but expectations of a larger 50 basis-point hike have increased. The probability that the Fed's policy rate, currently set in the 4.5% to 4.75% range, could peak above 5.5% stood at 53%, compared with 41.5% on Feb. 28, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

"We expect interest rates to stay higher for longer, and we expect stock market volatility ahead," strategists at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute wrote on Thursday, adding that stronger-than-expected economic data this winter pushed their recession outlook into the second half of 2023.

DOLLAR REBOUND CONTINUES

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar index, measuring its value against a basket of major peers, gained about 0.5% to $104.994. The index is now up about 1.4% for the year, but still down from a September high around $114.

The euro lost 0.72% and the pound dropped 0.7%, with hotter-than-expected inflation numbers adding pressure on the ECB to raise rates.

In the crypto world, shares of Silvergate Capital plunged 56% after the cryptocurrency-focused bank said it was delaying its annual report and was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern. Bitcoin was last down about 0.65% at $23,405.

Oil gained modestly as signs of a strong economic rebound in top crude importer China conflicted with fears over the impact of potential European interest rate hikes. U.S. crude rose 0.68% to $78.22 per barrel and Brent was at $84.70, up 0.46% on the day.

Spot gold was slightly lower at $1,835 per ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Nell Mackenzie and Marc Jones in London Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.25% 0.6351 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.51% 0.6725 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.11% 22226.7 End-of-day quote.43.41%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.19% 23641.2 End-of-day quote.42.30%
BRENT OIL 0.31% 84.59 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.12746 Delayed Quote.0.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.74% 1.19382 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.65% 0.694276 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7345 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 32953.32 Real-time Quote.-1.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.76% 1.05876 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.79% 0.011462 Delayed Quote.1.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012142 Delayed Quote.0.09%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.48% 11433.96 Real-time Quote.8.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.63% 0.62137 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 0.00% 47.25 Real-time Quote.26.51%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 11.98% 187.343 Delayed Quote.26.22%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -55.10% 6.03 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
TESLA, INC. -6.66% 189.26 Delayed Quote.64.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.76% 0.94451 Delayed Quote.1.19%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.17% 45.665 Delayed Quote.13.27%
WTI 0.65% 78.106 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:45pStocks gain as yields cool from earlier highs
RE
02:35pWall St stocks, dollar power higher despite rate fears
RE
01:59pSurprise Drop in Jobless Claims Leaves Equities Mixed
MT
01:29pTreasury Yields Rally Following Unexpected Drop in Jobless Claims, Higher Unit Labor Co..
MT
01:01pStocks mixed, dollar gains after robust inflation, jobs data
RE
12:41pConsumer Defensives Help US Equity Indexes Remain Mixed as Unexpected Drop in Jobless C..
MT
12:39pFord Establishes Latitude AI Subsidiary Focused on Automated Driving System
DJ
12:09pGlobal markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
12:04pS&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields rally on hot labor market data
RE
10:52aPolestar posts smaller loss, says no to price war
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 427 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 56,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 642 B 642 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
EV / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 202,77 $
Average target price 203,75 $
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.64.61%641 585
LI AUTO INC.20.15%23 944
LUCID GROUP, INC.26.21%15 771
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.4.72%14 611
NIO INC.-9.44%14 591
XPENG INC.-10.87%7 591