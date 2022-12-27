Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:10 2022-12-27 pm EST
112.36 USD   -8.77%
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
11:39aTesla Shares Fall to Fresh Two-Year Low Over China Production Pause
DJ
11:26aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
Wall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule

12/27/2022 | 11:52am EST
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after the release of U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers, which was seen as a major step in reopening its borders.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after economic data that showed the advance goods trade deficit for November narrowed to $83.35 billion from the prior month's $98.8 billion, while a separate report pointed to continued struggles for the housing market as home prices fell under rising mortgage rates.

Oil pared gains as some U.S. energy facilities shut by winter storms began to restart after the commodity earlier hit a three-week high as China's latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions spurred hopes of a recovery in demand.

On the first day of the holiday-shortened trading week, the rise in U.S. rates put pressure on shares in the heavy-weight rate sensitive technology sector, according to Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

"It's a lack of anybody with the conviction to step in and buy right now," said O'Rourke, who said further pressure came from a sharp decline in shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.48 points, or 0.34%, to 33,317.41, the S&P 500 lost 5.67 points, or 0.15%, to 3,839.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.23 points, or 0.86%, to 10,407.64.

Markets in some regions including London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Australia remained shut after the Christmas holiday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.19% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.03%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.27%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.53% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.16%.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 7.5 basis points at 3.822%, from 3.747% on Friday. The 30-year bond was last up 9 basis points to yield 3.9116%, from 3.822%. The 2-year note was last up 6.4 basis points to yield 4.387%, from 4.323%.

The dollar pared losses on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers, which also boosted risk-related currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.01%, with the euro up 0.14% at $1.065.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.37% versus the greenback at 133.36 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2019, down 0.34% on the day.

Commodity currencies such as the New Zealand and Australian dollars also moved higher.

In energy futures, U.S. crude recently rose 0.98% to $80.34 per barrel and Brent was at $84.81, up 1.06% on the day.

Gold prices rose as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance.

Spot gold added 1.5% to $1,824.29 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.09% to $1,815.50 an ounce.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Nell Mackenzie in London Additional reporting by Xie Yu and Ankur Banerjee Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.41% 0.91039 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.17% 0.63239 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.46% 89.94 Delayed Quote.6.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.32% 1.07273 Delayed Quote.0.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.31% 0.62597 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.6741 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRENT OIL 1.63% 85.91 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.38% 1.78428 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.59% 1.12868 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.44% 1.2029 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.39% 1.098286 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.21% 0.694821 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.74024 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.06% 12911.25 Real-time Quote.6.09%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 33343.32 Real-time Quote.-8.63%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.21% 1.58056 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.06555 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
GOLD 1.02% 1820.02 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.46% 0.017902 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.01133 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.85% 10408.79 Real-time Quote.-32.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.40% 0.6283 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.16% 26447.87 Real-time Quote.-8.29%
NOTE INC. -4.17% 437 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.13% 428 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.13% 988.92 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
TESLA, INC. -8.32% 112.87 Delayed Quote.-65.04%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.06% 1.483327 Delayed Quote.8.25%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 0.938456 Delayed Quote.7.09%
WTI 1.89% 80.916 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 075 M - -
Net income 2022 12 697 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
