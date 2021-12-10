Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10/2021 03:06:53 pm
1009.26 USD   +0.54%
1009.26 USD   +0.54%
Wall Street gains as hot inflation data meets expectations

12/10/2021 | 02:34pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Annual CPI growth hits highest level in more than 39 years

* Oracle leaps on upbeat quarterly results, outlook

* Broadcom gains on buyback plan announcement

* Indexes up: Dow 0.34%, S&P 0.62%, Nasdaq 0.35%

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street was modestly higher on Friday, with stocks pulling back from earlier highs as market participants digested hot inflation data, which while in line with expectations also notched the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were green, with tech shares doing the heavy lifting.

The indexes were on track to end higher than last Friday's close, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track to post its biggest weekly percentage advance since February, as jitters over the Omicron coronavirus variant faded and stocks edged back toward record highs.

A report from the Labor Department showed consumer prices surged last month to a 6.8% annual growth rate, the highest reading in more than 39 years.

"There was a lot of anticipation we were going to see a big number," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "I don’t think the market is surprised."

Persistent inflation due to ongoing supply-chain challenges suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve could very well start tightening its accommodative monetary policy sooner than many might have hoped.

"Clearly, it’s being driven primarily by supply-chain issues," Ghriskey added. "But it appears these issues could be easing, and over time we should see them moderate. And that should take the foot off the inflation accelerator."

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.

The Fed is expected to convene next week for its two-day monetary policy meeting, which market participants will be scrutinizing for any clues regarding those rate increases along with the pace at which it will taper its bond purchases.

"Elevated inflation is already priced in to the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "But this does mean we’re probably going to be faced by a more hawkish Fed and a change in monetary policy is likely to happen in the latter part of the second quarter of 2022."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.25 points, or 0.34%, to 35,876.94, the S&P 500 gained 29 points, or 0.62%, to 4,696.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.19 points, or 0.35%, to 15,571.56.

Most of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were higher, with consumer staples and technology enjoying the biggest jump.

Energy stocks were down the most.

Shares of software firm Oracle Corp jumped 15.8% after it forecast an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

Broadcom Inc jumped 7.1% following the chipmaker's announced a $10 billion share buyback plan.

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, tweeted that he is "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time." The electric car maker's stock was up 1.2%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 130 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.35% 0.717 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.32582 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
BROADCOM INC. 7.12% 625.22 Delayed Quote.33.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.7852 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -5.30% 19.423 Real-time Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 35880.24 Delayed Quote.16.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.1311 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.013216 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 15541.775371 Real-time Quote.20.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.6793 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
ORACLE CORPORATION 16.03% 103.08 Delayed Quote.37.22%
S&P 500 0.59% 4694.51 Delayed Quote.24.26%
TESLA, INC. 1.02% 1014.07 Delayed Quote.42.25%
TIM S.A. -1.95% 13.07 End-of-day quote.-10.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 198 M - -
Net income 2021 4 930 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 804 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 228x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 010 B 1 010 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 003,80 $
Average target price 879,09 $
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.42.25%1 010 244
NIO INC.-30.14%54 159
XPENG INC.7.70%39 477
LI AUTO INC.7.84%31 593
FISKER INC.21.91%5 290
ARRIVAL0.00%5 176