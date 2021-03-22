Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/22 10:34:44 am
677.08 USD   +3.39%
10:27aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:21aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:19aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains

03/22/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Tesla gains as Ark Invest sets PT of $3,000 by 2025

* Kansas City surges on $25 bln buyout deal from Canadian Pacific

* MSCI Turkey ETF sinks after shocking exit of c.bank governor

* Indexes up: Dow 0.13%, S&P up 0.42%, Nasdaq rises 0.83%

March 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields, while Tesla shares surged after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest set a three-year price target of $3,000.

Heavyweight Tesla Inc's 5% jump to $690 provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The high-flying $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF counts Tesla as its largest holding.

A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, while weighing on high-flying tech-focused stocks.

"Tech will get a bid if yields moderate and that'll probably be the theme for the next couple of months," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

"Toward the end of the year, value and cyclicals will reemerge, and make new highs once again."

Russell 2000 Growth, which consists largely of technology stocks, added about 0.7%; while its value counterpart , which focuses on economy-linked financial and energy stocks, dropped about 0.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed about 0.8% to start the week as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.688% from a near 14-month high. The index is still down more than 6% from its Feb. 12 record close.

The S&P 500 and the Dow, however, clinched all-time highs as early as last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

Kansas City Southern jumped about 17% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

At 09:58 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.01 points, or 0.13% , to 32,671.98, the S&P 500 gained 16.37 points, or 0.42 %, to 3,929.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 109.31 points, or 0.83 %, to 13,324.54.

Bank stocks, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, dropped about 1%.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank about 18% as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 27 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -3.02% 460.62 Delayed Quote.7.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 32672.35 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 1.11% 13019.592944 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 13315.227637 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 0.38% 3930.02 Delayed Quote.4.18%
TESLA, INC. 3.35% 675.29 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:27aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:21aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:19aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:14aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A tricky period for investors
09:46aTech Shares Open Higher, Dow Slips
DJ
08:50aSOCIAL BUZZ : EV Makers, Cannabis Stocks and Solar Companies Seeing Bullish Morn..
MT
07:43aSOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop Shares Dip Early Monday; Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mixe..
MT
04:45aANALYSIS : Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
RE
02:27aNFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 093 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 217x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 629 B 629 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 610,52 $
Last Close Price 654,87 $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-7.20%679 519
NIO LIMITED-11.06%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-8.85%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION1.05%6 687
ARCIMOTO, INC.34.39%683
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-10.02%616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ