Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year

BOSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - World markets got 2022 off to an
optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering
higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S.
Treasury yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.43 points,
or 0.04%, to 36,353.73, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or
0.12%, to 4,771.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.60
points, or 0.62%, to 15,742.57.
Leading the way was Tesla Inc, whose shares were up
more than 10% as of midday after reporting
stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries of its electric
cars. Shares of technology companies Apple
and Nvidia also gained.
The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year, driving MSCI's
50-country index of world stocks to its third
consecutive year of double-digit gains.
London's traders were enjoying their final day off, but
mainland Europe made a lively start, notching an all-time peak
for the STOXX 600 index after an encouraging flurry of
euro zone and eastern European data.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yields touched a near
six-week high to yield around 1.607%, with investors expecting a
series of interest rate rises this year to combat rising
inflation.
"How central banks - particularly the Fed - respond to
inflation will be the key story for 2022," BlackRock Investment
Institute strategists wrote in a note Monday.
"We see the higher inflation regime and solid growth as
positive for risk assets but bad for bonds for a second
consecutive year," they added.
The commodity markets were also quickly back in the swing of
things after their nearly two-year resurgence.
Oil rose above $78 a barrel on Monday, supported by
tight supply and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022,
despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to a further output increase
and concern persisting about the demand impact of rising
coronavirus cases.
"Infection rates are on the rise globally, restrictions are
being introduced in several countries, the air travel sector,
amongst others, is suffering, yet investors' optimism is
tangible," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
The dollar also ticked up against its major rivals as
an upbeat market mood.
Gold prices slipped as higher bond yields and rallying
equities weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal as the new
year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit
earlier in the session.
Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $1,799.95 an ounce, having
touched its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.62. U.S. gold
futures fell 1.57% to $1,798.80 an ounce.
