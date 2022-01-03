Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/03 12:24:26 pm
1167.295 USD   +10.46%
12:08pMercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
RE
12:08pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
12:07pEUROPE : European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
RE
Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year

01/03/2022 | 12:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

BOSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - World markets got 2022 off to an optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.43 points, or 0.04%, to 36,353.73, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or 0.12%, to 4,771.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.60 points, or 0.62%, to 15,742.57.

Leading the way was Tesla Inc, whose shares were up more than 10% as of midday after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries of its electric cars. Shares of technology companies Apple and Nvidia also gained.

The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year, driving MSCI's 50-country index of world stocks to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

London's traders were enjoying their final day off, but mainland Europe made a lively start, notching an all-time peak for the STOXX 600 index after an encouraging flurry of euro zone and eastern European data.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yields touched a near six-week high to yield around 1.607%, with investors expecting a series of interest rate rises this year to combat rising inflation.

"How central banks - particularly the Fed - respond to inflation will be the key story for 2022," BlackRock Investment Institute strategists wrote in a note Monday.

"We see the higher inflation regime and solid growth as positive for risk assets but bad for bonds for a second consecutive year," they added.

The commodity markets were also quickly back in the swing of things after their nearly two-year resurgence.

Oil rose above $78 a barrel on Monday, supported by tight supply and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to a further output increase and concern persisting about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases.

"Infection rates are on the rise globally, restrictions are being introduced in several countries, the air travel sector, amongst others, is suffering, yet investors' optimism is tangible," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The dollar also ticked up against its major rivals as an upbeat market mood.

Gold prices slipped as higher bond yields and rallying equities weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal as the new year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit earlier in the session.

Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $1,799.95 an ounce, having touched its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.62. U.S. gold futures fell 1.57% to $1,798.80 an ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
